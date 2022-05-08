New Delhi: IPL 2022 has seen the emergence of several young players. In all the names, Umran Malik, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has impressed everyone with the pace of his bowling. The 22-year old star has seen the cheers for his inclusion in the Indian national team growing louder. Amidst this, Kevin Pietersen said that Malik needs to be included in both white-ball and red-ball formats. According to media reports, Pietersen wants him to be included in the rescheduled Test match against England in July.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After LSG vs KKR, Match 53: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

According to Pietersen, Malik can inflict some serious damage on the English players with his raw pace. In a blog post, Pietersen wrote, "If I was an India selector, I'd pencil him in for that Test match against England in July. The England batters are currently facing 70mph seamers in county cricket, so they certainly won't want to be facing 90-95mph bowling all of a sudden."

He continued, "He is a breakout star of this competition and India would be silly not to use him straight away. To me, there is no point waiting around. Malik should be in the reckoning for India's Test team, as well as white-ball sides. Nobody enjoys facing that kind of pace."

Umran Malik Fastest Ball

In the current edition of IPL, Malik has taken 17 wickets in 13 matches. The quickest delivery of the season at 157 kmph has been bowled by Malik against Delhi Capitals. His best performance came against Gujarat titans where he took 5 wickets by giving away only 25 runs.