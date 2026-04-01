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Kevin Pietersen questions THIS franchise over signing... for IPL 2026, his name is...

Kevin Pietersen questions THIS franchise over signing… for IPL 2026, his name is…

Kevin Pietersen questions a franchise over signing a player in the IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Kevin Pietersen questions a franchise over signing of a star player

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, has been officially kicked-off. On Wednesday, the fifth match of the tournament will be played between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Kolkata Knight Riders sign Cameron Green for Rs 25.20 crore

The three-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquired Australian all-rounder Cameron Green into the squad for Rs 25.20 crore, with a Rs 18 crore cap. However, Green did not bowl a single over in the match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Cameron Green’s poor performance vs Mumbai Indians

Cameron Green also disappointed with the bat as he only scored 18 runs off 10 balls. With this poor performance, Kolkata Knight Riders lost the match by six wickets to Mumbai Indians.

Ajinkya Rahane’s viral comment on Cameron Green’s bowling absence during post-match presentation

After the match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Ajinkya Rahane reacted after their defeat to Mumbai Indians and also stated about Cameron Green’s bowling option. Rahane revealed that Cricket Australia has not yet given full permission to Cameron Green to start bowling.

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Cricket Australia opens up on Cameron Green’s lower-back injury

After this comment by Ajinkya Rahane, Australia Cricket clarified the situation. They revealed that Cameron Green is still recovering from a lower-back injury he suffered during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Not only this, they also stated that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) knew about this situation.

“Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to returning in around 10-12 days’ time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information,” the spokesperson said.

Kevin Pietersen questions Cameron Green’s signing

Former England captain and one of the finest batters of all time, Kevin Pietersen opened up on the recent controversy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 around Cameron Green and Kolkata Knight Riders.

“If KKR knew Green wasn’t allowed to bowl and paid that price for a batter, then it’s ok. That’s their call. If they bought an allrounder and now he’s not allowed to bowl, that’s NOT ok!” Pietersen wrote on X.

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