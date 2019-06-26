Australia vs England: The English skipper Eoin Morgan had to face some tough questions after the humiliating loss against Australia. With England’s chances of making the semis hanging by the thread, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen took a jibe at Morgan claiming that the southpaw is scared of Starc. Morgan was calm and composed as he did not lose his cool. Morgan looked around smiled and said ‘Really, Excellent’. Pietersen had earlier predicted and Eglish win by five wickets, well that did not happen so KP too seemed upset.

Here is the video where the reporter asks Morgan about his response to Pietersen:

Reporter: Kevin Pietersen took to twitter and said he thought you looked scared of the ball and were backing away from Mitchell Starc. Eoin Morgan: Really, excellent.#ENGvAUS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/4yFQpPZuCm — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 25, 2019

“A lot of today, we were outplayed. Thought we bowled well upfront. Little bit unlucky as Australia played and missed a lot. They built a fantastic partnership. The wicket got a little bit better, but still challenging. Wicket this morning was soft when we started. Choosing to bat would’ve been a horrific decision. Finch played really well, capitalized on the start he got. We pegged it back really well. For a long time it looked like they’d get 330. When you’re 20/3, it pegs you back substantially. Given the circumstances, it’s not hugely disappointing. Our fate is in our own hands. Everything we need to turn around is simple. Won’t search for anything that’s not there,” said Morgan at the post-match presentation ceremony.

England will now need to win both their remaining matches and hope a few other results go their way if they want to make the semi-finals.