West Indies cricket team are all set to take on Pakistan in their World Cup opener clash on Friday. The Jason Holder-led side have been touted as the dark horses of the tournament. In their warm-up match against New Zealand, Windies posted a staggering target of 422 runs and emerged victorious by 91 runs. Former England Batsman Kevin Pieterson has been left in awe of the Caribbean side since then and has labeled the team as unpredictable.

“Normally Pakistan are the unpredictable team, but this West Indies team is so unpredictable. The way they beat New Zealand was some, some cricket. They’ve picked Andre Russell, he’s in form,” ICC quoted Pietersen, as saying.

However, despite their undeniable ability to deliver against the top teams, Pietersen thinks West Indies’ chances of lifting the World Cup is bleak. He picked them as one of the semi-finalist teams in the quadrennial tournament along with India, England, and Australia.

Our #CWC19 campaign officially starts tomorrow!🙌 Wish the #MenInMaroon good luck in the comments below!

🌴 v 🇵🇰

📆 Fri. 31st May

🕠 5:30 am AST/ 4:30 am Jamaica#MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/USI334yMU9 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 30, 2019

Ahead of our first #CWC19 match, let’s take a trip down memory lane at our World Cup uniforms over the years! Which one is your favourite?#MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/bBcaTCdNnE — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 31, 2019

“My semi-finalists would be India, England, Australia and the West Indies. It’ll be one of those that win. Gayle is solidifying the top order, and they have some great youngsters. I just like this West Indies outfit. Will they win? Probably not, but that’s my top four,” he said.

Other than calling West Indies the ‘unpredictable’ ones, Pietersen called India and England ‘favourites’ and termed Australia as the ‘dark horses.’

“India and England are probably the favourites, the dark horses are Australia and the unpredictables are West Indies,” Pietersen said.

West Indies will now open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on May 31, a mouth-watering fixture, which is much-anticipated among the fans.