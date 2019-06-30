India vs England: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is at it again! Pietersen has made a prediction again, just ahead of the toss at Birmingham. He feels England will win the match against England and stay in the hunt for a semi-final berth. It will not be easy as England have two big matches coming up and India has been a team that is having a dream run. This is not the first time KP has made predictions and got trolled. He had earlier said that just give England the Cup after the hosts beat Afghanistan easily.

Here is how KP got roasted:

England to WIN in Birmingham! Come on! 🏆 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 30, 2019

But England can’t win because humare pic.twitter.com/uhA8SHgdZp — Fatima Afridi 🇵🇰 (@slothpolarbear) June 30, 2019

Bye bye 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Gavin (@Gavin87174556) June 30, 2019

Meanwhile, for India, Rishabh Pant was drafted in as Vijay Shankar picked up a toe niggle.

“Vijay Shankar has a toe niggle, Rishabh Pant is in. He brings in a lot of fearlessness. He has a small boundary. Once he gets to 20, then he’s unstoppable,” Kohli said at the toss.

On chasing, Kohli said: “Love chasing. But honestly we would have batted first today. We haven’t focused on the opposition in this tournament, that’s why we have been successful.”

For the hosts, who need to win their remaining two games after succumbing to back-to-back defeats, dashing opener Jason Roy made a comeback after an injury layoff. Seamer Liam Plunkett was also pencilled in for Moeen Ali.

“Tactical move to bring in Plunkett in place of Moeen. There could be a bit more pace and bounce. We are rejigged and reset as a team,” England captain Eoin Morgan said.