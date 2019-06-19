ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen is making headlines again! After the thumping 150-run win over Afghanistan, Pietersen has gone on air and said ‘give em the cup’ and then laughed it off. It may have looked demeaning for Indians, who gave it back to him. He said that if Roy fails there is a Bairstow if they both fail, there is Root and then he continued and ended Buttler and Jofra Archer. Finally, he wrote in his post ‘give them the cup. On air, he brought a model Cup and gave it to England.

View this post on Instagram It’s England’s already! They have the trophy…! 😂😂😂😂😂🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆😂😂😂😂🏆🏆🏆🏆😂😂😂 A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on Jun 18, 2019 at 10:14am PDT

Meanwhile, here is what his post read, “If Roy misses out, Bairstow will get you! If they both miss out, Root will get you. If they all miss out then Buttler will get you. And, Jofra will always get you! Give em the cup.”

Meanwhile, Indian fans believe the Men in Blue are strong contenders as well and here is how they gave it back to the outspoken Englishman:

If @SDhawan25 misses out, @ImRo45 will get you ! If they both miss out, @imVkohli will get you. If they all miss out @msdhoni .

And @Jaspritbumrah93 will always get you !#Jeetega_to_INDIA_hi 🏆#IndVsEng — Ayush Chauhan (@Sarcasticayush) June 18, 2019

Take it easy mate

If Dhawan gets out Rohit will get u

If Rohit miss out Kohli will get u

Kohli will never miss but even then Pandya will get u

And bumrah chahal and Kuldeep will always get u

Give em the cup — Siddharth Singh (@chelsholic007) June 18, 2019

It was a phenomenal batting display from the hosts who registered the highest score in this edition as they posted a mammoth 397/6. Eoin Morgan smashed a surreal 17 sixes in his 148 off 71 balls knock.