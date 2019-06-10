ICC World Cup 2019: Former English cricketer has dived into Australian cricketer Adam Zampa’s rescue after claims of ball-tampering during ICC CWC game against India came to the fore. Zampa was spotted putting his hands in his pockets often during his spell, he was also spotted carrying a suspicious object in his hand. All of this has stirred controversy and the Englishman feels Zampa was using a warmer because of the cold conditions in the UK. “Almost EVERYBODY uses hand warmers when it’s cold here in England when fielding. Hands in pockets the WHOLE time! Zamps was just being dozy! NOTHING IN IT,” read his initial tweet.

Almost EVERYBODY uses hand warmers when it’s cold here in England when fielding. Hands in pockets the WHOLE time! Zamps was just being dozy! NOTHING IN IT! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 10, 2019

This did not fall in place with the fans who reacted and felt otherwise over the controversy:

Ok but what’s in his hand ? pic.twitter.com/ibhObJx9Zg — Bαℓαנι (@BJTweets201) June 10, 2019

It was not cold yesterday in London Oval. No on wore sweater ! — Dennis TeamIndia (@TheLegendChap) June 10, 2019

Thats for normal law abiding cricketers, with Aussies one can’t be so sure given their past. — Rahul Bhagurkar (@rahulbhagurkar) June 10, 2019

Something in the pocket, now where have I heard that before?🤔 — Kevin Hatfield (@hattys46) June 10, 2019

Interesting part is only zampa feels the cold none other bowlers. — Anonymous (@1_monotheist) June 10, 2019

“I haven’t seen the photos, but I know that he has hand warmers in his pocket. He has them every single game he plays. I honestly haven’t seen them, so I can’t comment too much on it. But I know for a fact that he has hand warmers every game,” Finch told media persons.

Zampa, who was a revelation on Australia’s limited-overs tour of India, was taken to task by the Indian openers and was out of the attack after giving away 50 runs in six overs. “I think he just started his spell poorly today, which gave them an opportunity to get on top of him, and when you’re bowling to world-class players and they get on top of you early, it can be quite hard to come back,” Finch defended the 27-year-old. The fact that other bowlers couldn’t get a breakthrough also affected his performance, felt Finch.