England vs Australia: He had earlier said ‘just give em the Cup’, former English star Kevin Pietersen is at it again! He is drawing trolls again for his prediction in ongoing England vs Australia tie at Lords. With England reeling at 53/4 in the 14th over chasing 286 to win, Pietersen predicted an English victory. He also went on to boldly predict the margin. He felt England will win by five wickets. This did not go down well with fans who felt Pietersen was being stupid, while other fans felt he was doing all of this for publicity.

Here is how Pietersen got trolled by fans for his prediction:

EA sports 2007 nahi hei ye 😂😂😂😂 — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) June 25, 2019

For that u need amit shah in your side…. — Shivam Pandey (@ShivamP0131) June 25, 2019

Not easy! If @narendramodi ji leading as a captain …then only 😂😂😂 — Surjeet Thakur HP (@surj_143_HP) June 25, 2019

If Australia become Pakistan 😬 — Hassaan 🤦‍♂️ (@hassanbinshoaib) June 25, 2019

Not sure which game are u watching mate — Sam🏏 (@samviratian18) June 25, 2019

Kevin Pietersen right now 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zVfkhLRZg7 — Amit Pandey (@dr_amitpandey) June 25, 2019

Earlier in the day, Australia spoilt a superb start to let England bowlers claw back and eventually restrict them to 285/7 in 50 overs in a high-octane World Cup group stage clash at the Lord’s here on Tuesday.

Skipper Aaron Finch scored 100 off 116 balls, his innings laced with 11 fours and two sixes, as the Aussies were off to a dream start with both openers milking the English bowlers to all corners of the ground with ease.

Finch and David Warner (53; 61b, 4×6) shared a 123-run opening stand in just 22.4 overs before Moeen Ali (1/42) had Warner caught by Joe Root at backward point.