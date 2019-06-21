ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: After England’s thumping win over minnows Afghanistan, cricketer-turned-commentator Kevin Pietersen said ‘give em the cup already’. Now that hosts England have lost to Sri Lanka by 20 runs, the former English batsman’s words are coming back to haunt him. It was a terrific win for the Lankans as they upset favourites England, which also sets the tournament alive. Pietersen in a way got trolled by Indian fans for his comments back then. Now, the world is bashing and roasting Pietersen. Fans are asking in a very sly tone as to where is he now after seeing what happened to England.

Here is how he drew flak from fans on social media:

Oh,jofra will always get you

Well,Will always get you in trouble that is, what a wonderful performance by Sri Lanka,England might not reach the semis,forget the cup #ENGvSL — Alok Nath Tiwari (@tiwarialok91) June 21, 2019

@KP24 if Bairstow doesn’t get you,root will get you, if not root then morgan ,if not morgan then Buttler and jofra will always get you

Well Lasith has eaten all of your world beaters,stop dreaming about the cup #ENGvSL — Alok Nath Tiwari (@tiwarialok91) June 21, 2019

Pietersen has been known to be an outspoken character and that is a reason why he is loved across the world.

Eng 172-6!

Where is Kevin Pietersen now? — TeJaL (@FedfanTejal) June 21, 2019

Sri Lanka winnn!!!! Waiting for Kevin Pietersen tweets — Vijay Suriya (@Vj_Suriya) June 21, 2019

I miss Kevin pietersen 🙁 — PulchramEkklesia 🇻🇦 (@augveinrel) June 21, 2019

Kevin Pietersen after watching this Match pic.twitter.com/ChXX2BYWUW — Kashir Ali (@KashirAli17) June 21, 2019

While he was asked what do you have to say, Kevin replied, “A couple of hiccups are bound to happen. England is still very much in it.”

Lasith Malinga has bagged the man of the match for his four wickets in the match which helped the Lankans edge out the hosts in a low-scoring affair.