ICC World Cup 2019: Former Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar was frustrated after Pakistan’s humiliating loss in their World Cup 2019 opener against Windies that he took to social media and expressed his views. He picked up a picture of him dismissing Kevin Pietersen from his playing days and asked the team to give it their best. The former English cricketer spotted it and then gave a reply to Akhtar reminding him of the many times he smashed him. Pietersen’s post: “Can’t argue with that tweet buddy as you’re celebrating after I smacked you all over for a 100…! Great passion!”

Can’t argue with that tweet buddy as you’re celebrating after I smacked you all over for a 100…! Great passion! 😂 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 1, 2019

Shoaib Akhtar was quick to respond to Pietersen. While he praised Pietersen on one hand, he also mentioned how elated he used to be after dismissing him and the chicken dance celebration that he loved. “Mate you were a true force to reckon with but loved my chicken dance after getting u out ..,” read Akhtar’s response.

Mate you were a true force to reckon with but loved my chicken dance after getting u out ..🕺🏻 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Pakistan was thrashed in their opening encounter where they were bowled out for a paltry 105 runs. Windies, thanks to Gayle’s 50 off 34 balls won the match in under 14 overs. It was Pakistan’s 11th consecutive loss in ODIs. With the morale down, it would be difficult for the Men in Green to fight back.

Meanwhile, India will lock horns with Pakistan in a high-octane clash on June 16. It is the much-awaited blockbuster of the World Cup 2019. While India looks firm favourites, Pakistan will look to beat India for the first time ever in a World Cup clash.