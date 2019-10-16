Seventeen-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed headlines on Wednesday after his double century for Mumbai against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20 saw the in-form batsman storm into the record books to become the youngest ever double centurion in List A cricket.

The Mumbai batsman has been in fine form this summer. His four half-centuries starred in the India under-19 team’s tri-series triumph in England. Jaiswal carried his form to the one-day warm-up tournament for the season – Vizzy Trophy – where he scored 224 runs and took eight wickets that earned him the Man of the Tournament award.

Youngest to score a double century in List A cricket

YearsDaysPlayerScoreForVsVenueDate
17292Yashasvi Jaiswal203MumbaiJharkhandAlurOctober 16, 2019
20275Alan Barrow202*NatalSouth Africa African XIDurbanOctober 25, 1975
2120Mitchell van Buuren200GautengWestern ProvinceJohannesburgFebruary 10, 2019
21280Travis Head202South AustraliaWestern AustraliaSydneyOctober 5, 2015
21282Ben Duckett220*England LionsSri Lanka ACanterburyJuly 25, 2016
22103Mohammad Ali207Pakistan CustomsDefence Housing AuthoritySialkotApril 4, 2005
2331Ravi Bopara201*EssexLeicestershireLeicesterJune 4, 2008
23131Khalid Latif204*Karachi DolphinsQuetta BearsKarachiMarch 15, 2009
24335Sanju Samson212*KeralaGoaAlurOctober 12, 2009
25241Phil Hughes202*Australia ASouth Africa ADarwinJuly 29, 2014

Here are some key facts on Yashasvi Jaiswal:

Before the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Wednesday, Yashasvi, who made his List A debut in the ongoing 2019-20 season, registered two hundreds against Goa and Kerala. The left-hander reached 200 off just 149 balls (17 fours, 12 sixes).

Yashasvi, who was the highest run-getter and player of the tournament for the 2018 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup which India won, became the third batsman — after KV Kaushal and Sanju Samson — to smash a double in the domestic one-day cricket tournament. He was eventually caught by Rahul Shukla off Vivek Tiwari for 203 (154).

His record innings at Alur came against a tight Jharkhand bowling attack comprising pacer Varun Aaron and spinners Anukul Roy and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Yashasvi had hit an unbeaten 319 and then in the same match claimed 13/99 for Anjuman Islam High School (Fort) against Raja Shivaji Vidyamandir (Dadar) in a Giles Shield schools match in January 2014. He was 12 then.

Yashasvi is the son of a shopkeeper. He grew up in Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh but moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in cricket.

At the start, the youngster struggled to make ends meet. He was thrown out of a dairy shop (where he would sleep at nights) and even slept with groundsmen in the Muslim United Club tents in Azad Maidan.

Yashasvi has even sold pani puri to make a living. However, there was hope after local coach Jwala Singh helped him stay afloat.

In Mumbai, he lives in a chawl in Kadamwadi in Santacruz.