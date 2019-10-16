Seventeen-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed headlines on Wednesday after his double century for Mumbai against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20 saw the in-form batsman storm into the record books to become the youngest ever double centurion in List A cricket.

The Mumbai batsman has been in fine form this summer. His four half-centuries starred in the India under-19 team’s tri-series triumph in England. Jaiswal carried his form to the one-day warm-up tournament for the season – Vizzy Trophy – where he scored 224 runs and took eight wickets that earned him the Man of the Tournament award.

Youngest to score a double century in List A cricket

Years Days Player Score For Vs Venue Date 17 292 Yashasvi Jaiswal 203 Mumbai Jharkhand Alur October 16, 2019 20 275 Alan Barrow 202* Natal South Africa African XI Durban October 25, 1975 21 20 Mitchell van Buuren 200 Gauteng Western Province Johannesburg February 10, 2019 21 280 Travis Head 202 South Australia Western Australia Sydney October 5, 2015 21 282 Ben Duckett 220* England Lions Sri Lanka A Canterbury July 25, 2016 22 103 Mohammad Ali 207 Pakistan Customs Defence Housing Authority Sialkot April 4, 2005 23 31 Ravi Bopara 201* Essex Leicestershire Leicester June 4, 2008 23 131 Khalid Latif 204* Karachi Dolphins Quetta Bears Karachi March 15, 2009 24 335 Sanju Samson 212* Kerala Goa Alur October 12, 2009 25 241 Phil Hughes 202* Australia A South Africa A Darwin July 29, 2014

Here are some key facts on Yashasvi Jaiswal:

Before the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Wednesday, Yashasvi, who made his List A debut in the ongoing 2019-20 season, registered two hundreds against Goa and Kerala. The left-hander reached 200 off just 149 balls (17 fours, 12 sixes).

Yashasvi, who was the highest run-getter and player of the tournament for the 2018 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup which India won, became the third batsman — after KV Kaushal and Sanju Samson — to smash a double in the domestic one-day cricket tournament. He was eventually caught by Rahul Shukla off Vivek Tiwari for 203 (154).

His record innings at Alur came against a tight Jharkhand bowling attack comprising pacer Varun Aaron and spinners Anukul Roy and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Yashasvi had hit an unbeaten 319 and then in the same match claimed 13/99 for Anjuman Islam High School (Fort) against Raja Shivaji Vidyamandir (Dadar) in a Giles Shield schools match in January 2014. He was 12 then.

Yashasvi is the son of a shopkeeper. He grew up in Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh but moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in cricket.

At the start, the youngster struggled to make ends meet. He was thrown out of a dairy shop (where he would sleep at nights) and even slept with groundsmen in the Muslim United Club tents in Azad Maidan.

Yashasvi has even sold pani puri to make a living. However, there was hope after local coach Jwala Singh helped him stay afloat.

In Mumbai, he lives in a chawl in Kadamwadi in Santacruz.