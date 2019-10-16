Seventeen-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed headlines on Wednesday after his double century for Mumbai against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20 saw the in-form batsman storm into the record books to become the youngest ever double centurion in List A cricket.
The Mumbai batsman has been in fine form this summer. His four half-centuries starred in the India under-19 team’s tri-series triumph in England. Jaiswal carried his form to the one-day warm-up tournament for the season – Vizzy Trophy – where he scored 224 runs and took eight wickets that earned him the Man of the Tournament award.
Youngest to score a double century in List A cricket
|Years
|Days
|Player
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|17
|292
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|203
|Mumbai
|Jharkhand
|Alur
|October 16, 2019
|20
|275
|Alan Barrow
|202*
|Natal
|South Africa African XI
|Durban
|October 25, 1975
|21
|20
|Mitchell van Buuren
|200
|Gauteng
|Western Province
|Johannesburg
|February 10, 2019
|21
|280
|Travis Head
|202
|South Australia
|Western Australia
|Sydney
|October 5, 2015
|21
|282
|Ben Duckett
|220*
|England Lions
|Sri Lanka A
|Canterbury
|July 25, 2016
|22
|103
|Mohammad Ali
|207
|Pakistan Customs
|Defence Housing Authority
|Sialkot
|April 4, 2005
|23
|31
|Ravi Bopara
|201*
|Essex
|Leicestershire
|Leicester
|June 4, 2008
|23
|131
|Khalid Latif
|204*
|Karachi Dolphins
|Quetta Bears
|Karachi
|March 15, 2009
|24
|335
|Sanju Samson
|212*
|Kerala
|Goa
|Alur
|October 12, 2009
|25
|241
|Phil Hughes
|202*
|Australia A
|South Africa A
|Darwin
|July 29, 2014
Here are some key facts on Yashasvi Jaiswal:
Before the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Wednesday, Yashasvi, who made his List A debut in the ongoing 2019-20 season, registered two hundreds against Goa and Kerala. The left-hander reached 200 off just 149 balls (17 fours, 12 sixes).
Yashasvi, who was the highest run-getter and player of the tournament for the 2018 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup which India won, became the third batsman — after KV Kaushal and Sanju Samson — to smash a double in the domestic one-day cricket tournament. He was eventually caught by Rahul Shukla off Vivek Tiwari for 203 (154).
His record innings at Alur came against a tight Jharkhand bowling attack comprising pacer Varun Aaron and spinners Anukul Roy and Shahbaz Nadeem.
Yashasvi had hit an unbeaten 319 and then in the same match claimed 13/99 for Anjuman Islam High School (Fort) against Raja Shivaji Vidyamandir (Dadar) in a Giles Shield schools match in January 2014. He was 12 then.
Yashasvi is the son of a shopkeeper. He grew up in Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh but moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in cricket.
At the start, the youngster struggled to make ends meet. He was thrown out of a dairy shop (where he would sleep at nights) and even slept with groundsmen in the Muslim United Club tents in Azad Maidan.
Yashasvi has even sold pani puri to make a living. However, there was hope after local coach Jwala Singh helped him stay afloat.
In Mumbai, he lives in a chawl in Kadamwadi in Santacruz.