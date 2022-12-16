Adelaide Strikers Bundle Out Sydney Thunder For Lowest Ever Total in Professional T20 Cricket For 15

Sydney Thunders slumped to a lowest ever total in T20 professional cricket. 5 batters got out for a duck and only tail-ender Brendan Doggett top scored with 4 runs only.

Adelaide Strikers Bundle Out Sydney Thunder For Lowest Ever Total in Professional T20 Cricket at 15. (Image: Adelaide Strikers- Twitter)

Sydney: Big news coming in from Sydney’s Showground Stadium as Adelaide Strikers bundled out Sydney Thunder for a lowest ever total of 15 on Friday as the former won by a mammoth 124 runs in a KFC Big Bash match.

Batting first Adelaide Strikers put up a target of 140 runs on the board. Chris Lynn and Colin de Grandhomme played important knocks of 36 and 33 respectively.

In reply, Sydney Thunders slumped to a lowest ever total in T20 professional cricket. 5 batters got out for a duck and only tail-ender Brendan Doggett top scored with 4 runs.

Henry Thorton and Wes Agar picked up 5 and 4 wickets respectively.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED!!! We’ve just bowled the Thunder out for the lowest total in professional T20 cricket EVER. In 5.5 overs.#BBL12 #StrikeShow pic.twitter.com/bB4gU1oIeh — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) December 16, 2022

Henry Thorton has been adjudged as the Man of the Match for his heroics with the ball.

‘Have no clue what’s going on, it’s amazing. We thought they bowled really, really well considering what the wicket was doing, but we hung in there long enough. Haven’t seen anything similar to this ever, unbelievable stuff to be honest. We just thought that if we could bowl on top of the stumps, we were clear on what we have to execute. I think we got a lot of nick-offs and Short took one of the best catches at first slip. Really happy for Wes Agar, he bowled really well. Was super disciplined, great performance by him. Pretty unique (bowling with three slips), I just couldn’t believe it. Lynn was like if you want two or three slips, it was quite amazing. To have guys like Lynn next to you, it’s amazing. To be honest I couldn’t believe it. Thought 150 would be good but turned out to be enough’, Thornton said at the post-match presentation.