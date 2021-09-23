KH vs BB Dream11 Prediction BYJU’s Bengal T20 Challenge

Kolkata Heroes vs Barrackpore Bashers Dream11 Team Prediction BYJU's Bengal T20 Challenge – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KH vs BB at Eden Gardens. In the match of BYJU's Bengal T20 Challenge, Barrackpore Bashers will take on Kolkata Heroes at the Eden Gardens, on Thursday. The BYJU's Bengal T20 Challenge KH vs BB match will start at 7:00 PM IST – September 23.

TOSS: The BYJU's Bengal T20 Challenge toss between Barrackpore Bashers and Kolkata Heroes will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens.

KH vs BB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Suvankar Bal

Batters – Sudip Chatterjee, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ramesh Prasad (VC)

All-rounders – Vikas Singh (C), Karan Lal, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Kaushik Maity

Bowlers – Alok Pratap Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Manik Sirohi

KH vs BB Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Heroes: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury©, Suvankar Bal(wk), Karan Lal, Sougata Dutta, Aamir Gani, Atanu Ghosh, Ramesh Prasad, Alok Pratap Singh, Geet Puri, Animesh Adhikary, Kaushik Maity

Barrackpore Bashers: Sudip Chatterjee©, Kaif Ahmed(wk), Shreyansh Ghosh, Ankur Paul, Koushik Giri, Shuvam Dey, Vikas Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Sujit Yadav, Durgesh Dubey, Manik Sirohi

KH vs BB Squads

Kolkata Heroes: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury©, Suvankar Bal(wk), Karan Lal, Sougata Dutta, Aamir Gani, Atanu Ghosh, Ramesh Prasad, Alok Pratap Singh, Geet Puri, Animesh Adhikary, Kaushik Maity, Arin Roy, Sachin Bisen, Dipak Pandey

Barrackpore Bashers: Sudip Chatterjee©, Kaif Ahmed(wk), Shreyansh Ghosh, Ankur Paul, Koushik Giri, Shuvam Dey, Vikas Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Sujit Yadav, Durgesh Dubey, Manik Sirohi, Rajashri Mitra, Ankit Mishra, Sourav Paul

