KH vs KC Dream11 Team Predictions Bengal T20 Challenge

Kolkata Heroes vs Krishnanagar Challengers Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KH vs KC at Eden Gardens: In the Match 17 of Bengal T20 Challenge tournament, Kolkata Heroes will take on Krishnanagar Challengers at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. The Bengal T20 Challenge KH vs KC match will start at 3 PM IST – September 15. Kolkata Heroes are currently placed at the third position on the points table of this season of the BYJU’s Bengal T20 Challenge whereas Krishnanagar Challengers are occupying the fourth spot on the points table. They secured victory in just one game from the five that they have played so far. The last match between these teams were abandoned.

Here is the Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KH vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction, KH vs KC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, Kolkata Heroes Dream11 Team Player List, Krishnanagar Challengers Dream11 Team Player List, KH vs KC Probable XIs Bengal T20 Challenge, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Kolkata Heroes vs Krishnanagar Challengers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bengal T20 Challenge.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KH vs KC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ranjot Singh Khaira

Batsmen – Koushik Ghosh, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ramesh Prasad

All-rounders – Karan Lal (C), Arnab Nandy, Kaushik Maity, SK Asif Hossain

Bowlers – Kanishk Seth, Alok Pratap Singh (VC), Geet Puri

KH vs KC Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Heroes: Arnab Sikder, Karan Lal, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (C), Ranjot Khaira, Suvankar Bal (wk), Arin Roy, Kaushik Maity, Sachin Singh Bisen, Geet Puri, Ramesh Prasad, Pratap Singh.

Krishnanagar Challengers: Diganta Neogi, Asif Hussain, Koushik Ghosh, Ayan Gupta, Agniv Pan (wk), Arnab Nandi (C), Kanishk Seth, Azaz Ansari, Shreyan Chakraborty, Debtanu Baidya, Golam Mustafa.

KH vs KC Squads

Kolkata Heroes: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (C), Suvankar Bal(wk), Karan Lal, Arnab Sikdar, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Arin Roy, Kaushik Maity, Ramesh Prasad, Geet Puri, Alok Pratap Singh, Sachin Bisen, Pintu Kumar, Atanu Ghosh, Dipesh Pandey.

Krishnanagar Challengers: Anuj Kumar Singh, Agniv Pan, Koushik Ghosh, Ramrit Bhattacharyya, Ayush Kumar Singh, Arnab Nandy, Azaz Ansari, Ayan Gupta, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Debtanu Baidya, Kanshik Sheth, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Sambit Nag, Sambit Das.

