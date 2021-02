KHA vs BAK Dream11 Team Predictions

Kharian vs Bangladesh Kings Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 46 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s KHA vs BAK at Montjuic Ground: In the 46th match of the ongoing European Cricket T10 series, Kharian will lock horns with Bangladesh Kings today. Kharian have won two of their three matches while losing one to be placed at the third spot in Group C while Kings with one win and a defeat from their two matches are fifth. Kharian vs Bangladesh Kings Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KHA vs BAK, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Kharian Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Kharian vs Bangladesh Kings Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – KHA vs BAK T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Kharian vs Bangladesh Kings ECS T10 Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction: VIVO Returns as Title Sponsor, Confirms Brijesh Patel

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between Kharian and Bangladesh Kings will get underway from 1:00 PM IST – February 19. Also Read - WIS vs BAR Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021 Match 11: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Windward Volcanoes vs Barbados Pride, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua at 6:30 PM IST February 18 Thursday

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground Also Read - FAL vs BLP Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 43: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Falco vs Black Panthers at 5:00 PM IST

KHA vs BAK My Dream11 Team

Adeel Ahmed (captain), Moshiur Rahman (vice-captain), Qaiser Zulfiqar, Muhammad Masood, Adil Iqbal, Sofiqul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Jahanzaib Asghar, Saqib Muhammad, Danish Abdullah, Junaid Ali

KHA vs BAK Probable Playing XIs

Kharian: Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Muhammad Naeem, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Adil Iqbal, Danish Abdullah, Habib Ur Rehman, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Qaiser Zulfiqar

Bangladesh Kings: Jubed Miah, Ripon Ahmed, Tahed Ahmed, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Shahedur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Muhammad Masood, Danish Abdullah, Junaid Ali, M Uzzaman

KHA vs BAK Full Squads

Kharian: Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Imran Amjad, Asad Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shabbir, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Habib Ur Rehman, Junaid Ilyas, Abrar Hussain, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Adil Iqbal, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Jahanzaib Asghar, Ehsan Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Muhammad Zarar, Muhammad Naeem, Abdul Awan, Junaid Ali, Mohsin Ali

Bangladesh Kings: S Islam, Jubed Miah, A Naseri, Shahedur Rahman, K Foysol, M Alam, Muhammad Numan, K Ahmed, A Khan, Moyez Uddin, R Ahmed, S Rahman, MD Saiful Islam, Shakil Mia, Muhammad Masood, Sofiqul Islam, Saqib Muhammad, MD Rahul, Hussain Aminul, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Tahed Ahmed, M Uzzaman, K Ahmed, M Ahmed

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KHA Dream11 Team/ BAK Dream11 Team/ Kharian Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bangladesh Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.