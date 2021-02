KHA vs RAS Dream11 Team Predictions

Kharian vs Raval Sporting Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 36 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's KHA vs RAS at Montjuic Ground: In the first match of the day today, Kharian will take the field against Raval Sporting in a Group C clash. Kharian have started their campaign with a win while Raval Sporting have won one and lost one match so far.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

KHA vs RAS My Dream11 Team

Kishitij Patel (captain), Jahanzaib Asghar (vice-captain), Qaiser Zulfiqar, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Amit Das, Davinder Singh, Adeel Ahmed, Sonu Jangra, Danish Abdullah, Manish Manwani, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

KHA vs RAS Probable Playing XIs

Kharian: Muhammad Zarar, Danish Abdullah, Muhammad Naeem, Adeel Ahmed, Umar Waqas, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Adil Iqbal, Ehsan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Junaid Ilyas and Jahanzaib Alam

Raval Sporting: Amit Das, Karan Datta, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Davinder Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, and Irfan Muhammad

KHA vs RAS Full Squads

Kharian: Ehsan Hussain, Habib Ur Rehman Abdul Awan, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Zarar, Danish Abdullah, Muhammad Naeem, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Adil Iqbal, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Imran Amjad, Asad Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir, Junaid Ali, Junaid Ilyas, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Abrar Hussain

Raval Sporting: Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Gurwinder Sidhu, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Numan Ali, Yudhvir Singh, Faizan Ahmad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Davinder Singh

