Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier UFC 242: UFC 242 Live Streaming in India Where And When To Watch Khabib vs Dustin TV Broadcast, Online in IST, Full Match Card Details, Timing:

Khabib made headlines earlier this year when he beat Conor McGregor in what got labelled as the biggest UFC fight ever. The Russian Mixed Martial Artist Khabib would now get ready for his next big fight. He will take on American Dustin Poirier at the Arena at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. While Khabib will look to make it 28-o, Poirier would have a chance of stopping his dream run. Dustin, the Interim Lightweight champion, would like to continue the confidence and momentum he gained after he defeated Max Holloway in a five-round contest at UFC 236. It was also because of Khabib’s nine-month-long suspension that played a role in Poirier (25-5) to win the lightweight title. It promises to be a humdinger of a clash, but Khabib will start as the favourite.

Main card

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirer

Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos

Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

Mairbek Taisumov vs. Diego Ferreira

Prelims

Andrea Lee vs. Joanne Calderwood

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lerone Murphy

Liana Jojua vs. Sarah Moras

Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalen

Early Prelims

Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato

Nordine Taleb vs. Muslim Salikhov

Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings

Don Madge vs. Fares Ziam

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier UFC 242 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch

When is Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier UFC 242 match being played?

The Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier UFC 242 match will be played on September 7.

What time does Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier UFC 242 match start?

The Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier UFC 242 event will start at 11:30 PM IST.

On which TV channels will the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier UFC 242 match be aired?

The Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier UFC 242 match will be telecast on the Sony Ten 2/HD.

How can I watch Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier UFC 242 match online in India?

The Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier UFC 242 match will be live-streamed on Live TV apps like Jio TV and Airtel TV.