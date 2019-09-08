Coming into the match as the overwhelming favourite, Khabib lived up to the expectations as he extended his streak to 28-0. He also retained his UFC lightweight title in the process. This was one of the hotly-anticipated fights as Dagestani-born Khabib was looking to re-establish himself as one of the best in the sport. His opponent, Poirier, was looking to extend the good run he has enjoyed with victories over Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis in just his last four outings.

Unfortunately, he lost as Khabib maintained a 12 fight win streak inside the UFC octagon. After the win, a humble Khabib speaking to the press was very candid. When asked for his ‘advice for kids who want to take up the sport’. He said, “Respect your parents and be very close to them.”

What’s your advice for the youngsters ?

Khabib’s ANSWER may win more hearts than his PERFORMANCE.. #UFC242 #KhabibPoirier #khabibvspoirier pic.twitter.com/JlkJ4SlivC — Watch This Space (@Humayounpti) September 7, 2019

“Parents are everything, your mother, your father. If you respect them, everything in your life will be good. If you do this well, other things will come and you do not have to worry about it,” said a gentle Khabib.

“When you are 15 or 16 you feel you know everything. That is when you forget when you were two years old and how your parents took care of you. You cannot forget what they did for you when you were small,” he concluded.