India pacer Khaleel Ahmed did not have a good outing at Rajkot during the second T20I on Thursday. Ahmed gave away 42 runs in his four overs quota as Bangladesh put up a healthy total of 153/6. Not only was the pacer bowling short, but he was also giving ample width to the Bangladeshi batsman to free their arms. He was expensive upfront where he conceded 24 runs from his first two overs.

His performance with the ball has upset fans who want India to consider Navdeep Saini and other promising youngsters who are in the fray. Here is how Ahmed faced the heat on social media:

We’re not winning next year’s T20 world cup with bowlers like Khaleel Ahmed! Don’t want to sound harsh but he doesn’t even have the temperament of a school kid.#INDvBAN — Prashant Nair (@gunner_1591) November 7, 2019

Khaleel Takes A wicket Indian fans : Ye Kaise Ho Gaya 😐#IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/oQbfOrGXnV — Sujoy Barg (@SujoyBarg07) November 7, 2019

*Khaleel Ahmed gets smashed for 3 consecutive boundaries on his first three balls* Fans:#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/uFX9Jz5kkH — Murdock (@_dramebaaz) November 7, 2019

Me when Khaleel Ahmed bowls a dot ball :#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/wwphSzf2Ik — ` (@FourOverthrows) November 7, 2019

Will take years before Khaleel learns that he does not have the pace to bowl short. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 7, 2019

Rohit should get a bravery award for bowling another over to Khaleel. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) November 7, 2019

Earlier in the day, India’s stand-in captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first against Bangladesh in the second T20 here on Thursday. After winning the first T20 in the national capital by seven runs, Bangladesh has gone in with an unchanged squad. Even India has decided to play the same XI.

“Rajkot has always been a good track despite some cracks. Think there may be dew later, so life will be easier for the batsmen. Aware of our poor chasing record, but that’s not why. We just want to do something different from the last game. Priority is always to win the game first. The set of boys we have are new and I want to make them comfortable.