Patiala: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was given a grand welcome on coming back to Sports Authority of Indian (SAI) NSNIS Patiala after being honoured with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021.

A felicitation ceremony was organised within the premises of NSNIS Patiala. Dronacharya awardee 2021 Radhakrishnan Nair, Neeraj's coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz and all Olympians present at the centre were also felicitated.

Neeraj shared his journey and experiences with the athletes. He highlighted the role and the support of SAI in his journey. "I came to NSNIS Patiala in 2015 and was motivated by the players and coaches. It feels like home to be back at NSNIS Patiala," he said.

Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee Sardar Bahadur Singh was also present on the occasion. He highlighted how NSNIS Patiala has been a pioneer in the promotion of sports and helping bring laurels to the nation.