A 12-year-old archer, identified as Shivangini Gohain was struck by an arrow in the neck while she was training on the eve of Day 1 of the Khelo India Games. Shivangini was seriously injured by an arrow accidentally shot by a fellow archer at the SAI (Sports Authority of India) training facility at Chabua in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday.

“The unfortunate incident took place at the SAI Extension Centre at Chabua. The young archer got injured during a regular practice session. At that time, the in-charge, AC Marcy, had gone for the Khelo India 2020 event in Guwahati,” Navajyoti Basumatary, secretary of the Archery Association of Assam, said.

Shivangini was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but after a team of three doctors – Bikash Agarwal, Manish Singh and Prakash Maheswari failed to extract the arrow, she was airlifted to New Delhi. Shivangini is expected to undergo surgery on Friday at AIIMS hospital, the expenses of which will be taken care of by SAI.

“She was admitted to the hospital around 8 pm. Doctors at our centre are examining her and a decision on the treatment will be taken soon,” Dr, Amil Lathwal, medical suprintendent of AIIMS told The Indian Express.

Young Shivangini has been practicing archery since the age of nine and already has put up impressive performances. She also participated in the 65th National School Games Archery Championship in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

The X-Ray taken at the local Brahmaputra Diagnostics and Hospital showed that the arrow was perilously close to the spinal cord and hence, the decision to move Shivangini to the capital was made.

“The chief minister has assured all help for her. She will be treated at the Safdarjung. It was an unfortunate accident and we are praying for her recovery,” said father Birinchi Gohain.