Home

Sports

Khelo India Para Games To Be Held From December 10

Khelo India Para Games To Be Held From December 10

The first edition of the Khelo India Para Games will be held from December 10-17, with over 1350 participants from across 32 states and UT's participating in 7 disciplines.

Khelo India Para Games To Be Held From December 10

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The first edition of the Khelo India Para Games will be held from December 10-17, with over 1350 participants from across 32 states and UT’s participating in 7 disciplines.

Trending Now

“With great joy and satisfaction, I’m pleased to announce that the first edition of Khelo India Para Games will be held from 10 to 17 December in New Delhi. With over 1350 participants from across 32 states and UT’s participating in 7 disciplines, it is going to be a game-changer in our quest to improve para-sports in our country and in identifying and aiding talented specially-abled athletes,” Sports minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

You may like to read

“I am sure that the first edition of the Khelo India Para Games will be a successful one and I extend my best wishes to the para-athletes for the upcoming games,” he added.

With 29 gold, 31 silver, and 51 bronze in their kitty, the Indian para-athletes won four medals more than the record tally of 107 won by the able-bodied athletes in the Hangzhou Asian Games held from September 23 to October 8.

India ended in fifth place in the medals tally, a remarkable achievement in itself, below China (521 medals: 214 gold, 167 silver, 140 bronze), Iran (44 gold, 46 silver, 41 bronze), Japan (42, 49, 59) and Korea (30, 33, 40).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.