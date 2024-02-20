Home

Khelo India University Games: How Mallakhamb Helped Mumbai College Student Defeat Life’s Distractions

Sohail Hussein Sheikh helped University of Mumbai win the men’s team gold in Guwahati in the ongoing KIUG.

Sohail Hussain Sheikh of Mumbai oerforms Mallakhamb.

Guwahati: When Sohail Hussain Sheikh lost his father, his mother Farida was worried that her two daughters and the only son could get into bad habits by hanging out with kids in their locality and hence enrolled them at a Mallakhamb training centre. Sohail was just nine then and was studying in standard fourth when he started training under Sunil Gangawane in Chembur, Mumbai along with his elder sister Saheen with their mother supporting their expenses by working as a maid in various households.

While Saheen has now become a coach to reduce the financial burden on the family, Sheikh continued to pursue the sport and on Monday played an important role in helping University of Mumbai clinch the men’s team gold in the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023, Ashtalakshmi, at the Surusajai Sports Complex here.

Pursuing a B.Com degree from Bunts Sangha College in Mumbai, Sohail scored a total of 8.20 points on pole, 8.40 on rope and 7.90 in hanging category as University of Mumbai secured top spot with 123.50 points, beating Madhya Pradesh’s Vikram University by almost four-point difference.

“We shifted to our maternal grandparents’ place after the death of my father. Though our financial condition was quite critical, my mother wanted both me and my sister to pursue the sport for a better future and did everything to support us,” said Sohail, who showed early promise by winning the U-12 and U-14 national level mallakhamb gold medals.

Sohail is aware that his mother and now his sister have been working hard so that he can continue to play the sport and he tries to contribute however he can.

“After completing my college and training, I have also taken up job of coaching young children in the area so that I can also earn some money and reduce the burden on my mother,” Sohail said, adding he plans to take up full-time coaching once he is done playing and give back to the sport that has helped him turn around his life.

Speaking about the facilities at the Khelo India University Games here, Sohail said, “I am really enjoying my stay here. I am relishing the different food available at the venue and enjoying the hospitality.”

What Is Mallakhamb?

‘Malla’ means wrestling and ‘Khamb’ means pole. Together mallakhamb means wrestling on a pole. The sport consists of a vertical wooden pole where one performs aerial yoga or gymnastics. In earlier days, wrestlers and warriors used to train like this to perfect their martial arts skills which can used in wars or battle fields.

