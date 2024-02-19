Home

Khelo India University Games: PM Modi Advices Athletes To Take Setbacks As Opportunities To Learn

Around 4,500 athletes from some 200 universities will be competing at the Khelo India University Games in Northeast.

Boxer Jamuna Boro handed over the KIUG 2023 torch to Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati on Monday. (Photo: Khelo India)

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday advised young athletes of the country not to ‘fret’ over defeats but take them as ‘opportunities to learn’, in a message during the inauguration of Khelo India University Games. Conveying his best wishes to the athletes, PM Modi complimented them for creating a grand image of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ in Guwahati.

“Play wholeheartedly, play fearlessly, win for yourself and your team, and even if you lose, do not fret. Every setback is an opportunity to learn,” the PM said in his video message. The Khelo India University Games are being held across the seven states in the Northeast. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the Khelo India University Games here on Monday.

Noting that the mascot of the Khelo India University Games is the Ashtalakshmi in the shape of a butterfly, PM Modi said “making a butterfly the mascot in these games also symbolizes how the aspirations of the North East are getting new wings.”

He emphasised the need to learn from the NorthEast region’s rich sports culture. Talking about the nationwide sports initiatives of his government, he said, “I am pleased to witness sports events being organized across every corner of India, from the North to the South and from the West to the East.”

Along with the current Khelo India University Games in the Northeast, he mentioned Khelo India Winter Games in Ladakh, Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu, Beach Games in Diu. Addressing the changing societal perceptions towards sports, Modi emphasised the shift in parental attitudes, noting that parents earlier hesitated to involve their children in sports activities, fearing it would distract them from academics.

He highlighted the evolving mindset where parents now take pride in their children’s achievements in sports, be it at the state, national, or international level. “Just as academic achievements are celebrated, we must develop a tradition of honouring those who excel in sports,” the PM said in a PIB release.

Reflecting on the values instilled through sports, Modi said, “Success in sports requires more than just talent; it demands temperament, leadership, teamwork, and resilience.” Thakur informed that the 4th Khelo India University Games will see participation of 4544 athletes from across the country, competing in 18 different venues spread over the north-eastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura.

The athletes will compete in 20 sports disciplines, including athletics, rugby, swimming, badminton, hockey, and football, among others. He also informed that as part of the government’s mission of promoting a Fit India, yoga and traditional sports such as Mallakhamb have also been included in the Games.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.