Khelo India Youth Games 2024 (KIYG) FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Telecast, Schedule, Timings, Venues And All You Need to Know

Khelo India Youth Games 2024 can be live streamed on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel. KIYG 2024 will be telecast live on the DD Sports TV channel in India.

Published: January 19, 2024 9:33 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Live streaming, Khelo India Youth Games 2024: Where to watch - full schedule KIYG 2024

Tamil Nadu: So yes, we are into the sixth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 (KIYG). 2024 will see the event being held across four Indian cities in the state of of Tamil Nadu – Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy.

Where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2024 LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the live streaming of the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel. KIYG 2024 will be telecast live on the DD Sports TV channel in India.

Khelo India Youth Games 2024 schedule

SportDatesVenueCity
KabaddiJanuary 18 – 22Indoor Hall, Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium (JNIS)Chennai
JudoJanuary 20 – 23Outer Hall, JNISChennai
SquashJanuary 20 – 24Squash courts, Nehru Park Sports ComplexChennai
FencingJanuary 20 – 24Badminton Hall, Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (TNPESU)Chennai
BoxingJanuary 20 – 24Table Tennis Hall, TNPESUChennai
GymnasticsJanuary 20 – 24Gymnastics Halls, Sports Development Authority of India (SDAT) Aquatic ComplexChennai
YogasanaJanuary 20 – 23Rajarathinam StadiumChennai
HockeyJanuary 21 – 27Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey StadiumChennai
MallakhambJanuary 21 – 24Indoor Hall, District Sports ComplexTrichy
GatkaJanuary 21 – 23SDAT District ComplexMadurai
BasketballJanuary 21 – 25PSG Medical College StadiumCoimbatore
FootballJanuary 22 – 31Madras University Ground, Main and B Ground JNISChennai
Cycling TrackJanuary 22 – 24Cycling Velodrome, TNPESUChennai
AthleticsJanuary 23 – 25Main Ground JNISChennai
Shooting (rifle and pistol)January 23 – 28Shooting Ranges, Gurunanak CollegeChennai
Shooting (shotgun)January 23 – 30Sivanthi Adithyan Shooting Range, AlmadiChennai
VolleyballJanuary 24 – 28Indoor Hall, JNISChennai
WeightliftingJanuary 26 – 30Outdoor Hall, JNISChennai
WrestlingJanuary 26 – 30Rajarathinam StadiumChennai
Kho KhoJanuary 26 – 30SDAT District ComplexMadurai
ArcheryJanuary 27 – 30Football Field, Nehru Park Sports ComplexChennai
BadmintonJanuary 27 – 30Badminton Hall, TNPESUChennai
Table TennisJanuary 27 – 31Table Tennis Hall, TNPESUChennai
SwimmingJanuary 27 – 31SDAT Aquatic ComplexChennai
TennisJanuary 27 – 31SDAT Tennis StadiumChennai
KalaripayattuJanuary 27 – 29Indoor Hall, District Sports ComplexTrichy
Cycling RoadJanuary 27 – 28ECR (Mahabalipuram – Kovalam)NA
Thang TaJanuary 28 – 30PSG Medical College StadiumCoimbatore

