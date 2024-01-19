Home

Sports

Khelo India Youth Games 2024 (KIYG) FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Telecast, Schedule, Timings, Venues And All You Need to Know

Khelo India Youth Games 2024 (KIYG) FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Telecast, Schedule, Timings, Venues And All You Need to Know

Khelo India Youth Games 2024 can be live streamed on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel. KIYG 2024 will be telecast live on the DD Sports TV channel in India.

Live streaming, Khelo India Youth Games 2024: Where to watch - full schedule KIYG 2024

Tamil Nadu: So yes, we are into the sixth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 (KIYG). 2024 will see the event being held across four Indian cities in the state of of Tamil Nadu – Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy.

Trending Now

Where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2024 LIVE STREAMING You can watch the live streaming of the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel. KIYG 2024 will be telecast live on the DD Sports TV channel in India. You may like to read Khelo India Youth Games 2024 schedule

Khelo India Youth Games 2024 schedule Sport Dates Venue City Kabaddi January 18 – 22 Indoor Hall, Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium (JNIS) Chennai Judo January 20 – 23 Outer Hall, JNIS Chennai Squash January 20 – 24 Squash courts, Nehru Park Sports Complex Chennai Fencing January 20 – 24 Badminton Hall, Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (TNPESU) Chennai Boxing January 20 – 24 Table Tennis Hall, TNPESU Chennai Gymnastics January 20 – 24 Gymnastics Halls, Sports Development Authority of India (SDAT) Aquatic Complex Chennai Yogasana January 20 – 23 Rajarathinam Stadium Chennai Hockey January 21 – 27 Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium Chennai Mallakhamb January 21 – 24 Indoor Hall, District Sports Complex Trichy Gatka January 21 – 23 SDAT District Complex Madurai Basketball January 21 – 25 PSG Medical College Stadium Coimbatore Football January 22 – 31 Madras University Ground, Main and B Ground JNIS Chennai Cycling Track January 22 – 24 Cycling Velodrome, TNPESU Chennai Athletics January 23 – 25 Main Ground JNIS Chennai Shooting (rifle and pistol) January 23 – 28 Shooting Ranges, Gurunanak College Chennai Shooting (shotgun) January 23 – 30 Sivanthi Adithyan Shooting Range, Almadi Chennai Volleyball January 24 – 28 Indoor Hall, JNIS Chennai Weightlifting January 26 – 30 Outdoor Hall, JNIS Chennai Wrestling January 26 – 30 Rajarathinam Stadium Chennai Kho Kho January 26 – 30 SDAT District Complex Madurai Archery January 27 – 30 Football Field, Nehru Park Sports Complex Chennai Badminton January 27 – 30 Badminton Hall, TNPESU Chennai Table Tennis January 27 – 31 Table Tennis Hall, TNPESU Chennai Swimming January 27 – 31 SDAT Aquatic Complex Chennai Tennis January 27 – 31 SDAT Tennis Stadium Chennai Kalaripayattu January 27 – 29 Indoor Hall, District Sports Complex Trichy Cycling Road January 27 – 28 ECR (Mahabalipuram – Kovalam) NA Thang Ta January 28 – 30 PSG Medical College Stadium Coimbatore

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.