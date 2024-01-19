By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Khelo India Youth Games 2024 (KIYG) FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Telecast, Schedule, Timings, Venues And All You Need to Know
Tamil Nadu: So yes, we are into the sixth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 (KIYG). 2024 will see the event being held across four Indian cities in the state of of Tamil Nadu – Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy.
Where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2024 LIVE STREAMING
You can watch the live streaming of the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel. KIYG 2024 will be telecast live on the DD Sports TV channel in India.
Khelo India Youth Games 2024 schedule
|Kabaddi
|January 18 – 22
|Indoor Hall, Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium (JNIS)
|Chennai
|Judo
|January 20 – 23
|Outer Hall, JNIS
|Chennai
|Squash
|January 20 – 24
|Squash courts, Nehru Park Sports Complex
|Chennai
|Fencing
|January 20 – 24
|Badminton Hall, Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (TNPESU)
|Chennai
|Boxing
|January 20 – 24
|Table Tennis Hall, TNPESU
|Chennai
|Gymnastics
|January 20 – 24
|Gymnastics Halls, Sports Development Authority of India (SDAT) Aquatic Complex
|Chennai
|Yogasana
|January 20 – 23
|Rajarathinam Stadium
|Chennai
|Hockey
|January 21 – 27
|Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium
|Chennai
|Mallakhamb
|January 21 – 24
|Indoor Hall, District Sports Complex
|Trichy
|Gatka
|January 21 – 23
|SDAT District Complex
|Madurai
|Basketball
|January 21 – 25
|PSG Medical College Stadium
|Coimbatore
|Football
|January 22 – 31
|Madras University Ground, Main and B Ground JNIS
|Chennai
|Cycling Track
|January 22 – 24
|Cycling Velodrome, TNPESU
|Chennai
|Athletics
|January 23 – 25
|Main Ground JNIS
|Chennai
|Shooting (rifle and pistol)
|January 23 – 28
|Shooting Ranges, Gurunanak College
|Chennai
|Shooting (shotgun)
|January 23 – 30
|Sivanthi Adithyan Shooting Range, Almadi
|Chennai
|Volleyball
|January 24 – 28
|Indoor Hall, JNIS
|Chennai
|Weightlifting
|January 26 – 30
|Outdoor Hall, JNIS
|Chennai
|Wrestling
|January 26 – 30
|Rajarathinam Stadium
|Chennai
|Kho Kho
|January 26 – 30
|SDAT District Complex
|Madurai
|Archery
|January 27 – 30
|Football Field, Nehru Park Sports Complex
|Chennai
|Badminton
|January 27 – 30
|Badminton Hall, TNPESU
|Chennai
|Table Tennis
|January 27 – 31
|Table Tennis Hall, TNPESU
|Chennai
|Swimming
|January 27 – 31
|SDAT Aquatic Complex
|Chennai
|Tennis
|January 27 – 31
|SDAT Tennis Stadium
|Chennai
|Kalaripayattu
|January 27 – 29
|Indoor Hall, District Sports Complex
|Trichy
|Cycling Road
|January 27 – 28
|ECR (Mahabalipuram – Kovalam)
|NA
|Thang Ta
|January 28 – 30
|PSG Medical College Stadium
|Coimbatore
