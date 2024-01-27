Home

Khelo India Youth Games: Madhya Pradesh’s Kounain Getting Ready To Emulate His Olympian Father At KIYG 2023

Mohammed Kounain has also been part of Madhya Pradesh side that brought home the Junior National Championship title after a gap of 40 year.

Mohammed Kounain (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mohammed Kounain Dad is trying to fit into his father’s shoes. As flamboyant as his father in the frontline, Olympian Sameer Dad’s son played a pivotal role in helping defending champions Madhya Pradesh enter the final of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium here on Friday. Being tried as a midfielder in this competition, Kounain may have contributed only two goals but has set up many during Madhya Pradesh’s campaign towards retaining the title.

Besides being part of the last Khelo India Youth Games winning team, the 16-year-old has also been part of Madhya Pradesh side that brought home the Junior National Championship title after a gap of 40 years. His selection into the Junior India Camp’s core group is perhaps the first step towards another Dad donning India colours.

“Of course, I am happy. I want him to work hard and make it to the main squad. Now that depends on how much effort he puts in to get coveted jersey,” said Sameer while responding to the question about the son making it to the core group.

Hockey was natural choice for Kounain, who wanted to carry forward his father’s legacy. “I never forced him to take up hockey. He was six and I was still playing. He would return from school and I would be leaving for my training. He would forcefully tag along with me to the ground,” said Sameer, who won the 1998 Asian Games gold in Kuala Lumpur and was part of the 2000 Sydney Olympics squad that narrowly missed out on the semi-final berth.

Ask Kounain about his reasons for taking up hockey and the youngster asks what more choices did he have? “When you are brought up in an environment where your father and uncle are playing for India and hockey is the dinner table talk, it is bound to generate interest. Although, I must clarify that he gave me the freedom to do what I wanted,” he added.

But having a coach who travels back to your house and has his eyes on you 24/7 can be a little stressful at times as Kounain trains under his father at the Madhya Pradesh Men’s Hockey Academy.

“I am asked to maintain discipline. Eat on time, study on time, sleep on time and train on time as well. And to become a good player, you must follow a routine.

“A small request from him would be just to follow the routine diligently. And I sometimes get scolded if I miss them,” he added. Sameer is quite clear that being his son, Kounain has to work harder than the others. “He does not and should not expect special treatment just because he is my son. In fact, I somewhat am a little stricter towards him. At the academy, he is like any other player. At home, he’s my shining star.”

Dr Habeeb Hasan, one of the academy coaches travelling with team to Chennai gives an outsider’s account to the father-son bonhomie. “I would say Kounain has to work harder than the rest of the player just to prove his merit. Sameer makes him toil harder just to prove his fairness. He is a good player and is displaying the traits of his father.”

