Khelo India Youth Games: Muskan Rana Bags Jammu And Kashmir’s First Gold, Stops Maharashtra’s Clean Sweep In Rhythmic Gymnastics

Muskan Rana finished on top with a total of 24.05 points. The 15-year-old had earlier won silver medals in Rhythmic All-round and Individual Ball category and a bronze medal in Individual Hoop.

Muskan Rana in action during the Rhythmic Club competition in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023. (Image: KIYG)

Chennai: Jammu and Kashmir’s Muskan Rana put the brakes on Maharashtra’s dominance in Rhythmic gymnastics competition of the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games by clinching the gold medal in individual Clubs category at the SDAT Aquatic Complex on Tuesday. Muskan finished on top with a total of 24.05 points to clinch Jammu and Kashmir’s first gold medal of the Games with Maharashtra’s Parina Madanpotra (22.95) and Haryana’s Life Adlakha (22.80) bagging the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The 15-year-old trainee of Gymnastic Centre of J&K Sports Council had earlier won silver medals in Rhythmic All-round and Individual Ball category and a bronze medal in Individual Hoop. Maharashtra’a Sanyukta Kale, who had won the All-Round gold on Monday, added two more gold medals to her tally in Ball and Ribbon category while her state-mate Kimaya Karle clinched the Hoop gold to take their state to the top of medals tally for the first time in this edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

The defending champions also added another gold and silver in Yogasana with the duo of Pranav Sahu and Yash Lagad winning the Boys Artistic Pair event with a score of 133.23 points while Aryan Kharat and Tanmay Mhalaskar (132.42 pts) finishing second. Tamil Nadu’s B Monisha Mahendran and S Kabilan (131.98) bagged the bronze.

Last night table toppers, Tamil Nadu added seventh gold to their tally when Dhanyadha J.P won the Girls Individual Pursuit at the TNPESU velodrome with a timing of 2:52.333s. Shiya Lalwani of Maharashtra (2:54.530s) and Gargi Bishnoi of Rajasthan (2:56.396s) took the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Rajasthan also opened their gold medal account with Kheta Ram Chinga winning the boy’s Individual Pursuit with a timing of 3:50.494. Bihar’s Prahalad Kumar (3:51.953) clinched the silver medal while the bronze went to Aashirwad Saxena (3:47.502) of Telangana. In the shooting event being held at the Guru Nanak College, Haryana’s Samrat Rana and Suruchi defeated Rajasthan’s Prachi and Yogesh Kumar 16-6 to clinch the 10m Air Pistol mixed doubles gold.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.