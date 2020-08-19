Dream11 Team Prediction

KHO vs FYB Afghan One-Day Cup 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Khost Province vs Faryab Province One-Day Match Probable XIs at 10 AM IST August 20:

Khost Province finished at the top of the group by winning two games and losing one out of their three matches. On the other hand, Faryab Province also won two wins and lost one, finishing at the second spot in the table. With the high possibility of rain, the team batting first will aim to post a challenging total on the board and increase their chances of booking the final berth.

TOSS – The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 match toss between Khost Province vs Faryab Province will take place at 9.30 AM (IST).

Time: 10 AM IST

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Murad Ali

Batsmen – Mohamadullah (C), Rahmanullah Zadran, Ezzat, Ejaz Ahmad

All-Rounders – Ziaur Rahman Sharif, Ibrahim Sharif, Zahid Zakhel (VC)

Bowlers – Noor Ahmad, Saleem Safi, Haseeb Ullah

SQUADS

Khost Province Squad:

Sadam Mangal, Rahim Mangal, Naveed Obaid, Rahmanullah, Bakhtar Atal, Mohammad Naseem, Shaheen, Mohammadullah, Aimal Wafa, Shahiduallah Kamal, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Hashim Khalil Gurbaz, Asghar Atal, Nemat, Noor Ahmed, Ehsan Mangal, Haseeb Ullah

Faryab squad:

Abdul Hadi, Hayatullah, Fazal Haque, Juma Gul, Nemat, Murad Ali, Zahid Zakhel, Hidayatullah, Rustam, Saleem Safi, Ibrahim Safi, Bilal, Abdul Basit, Zuhaib, Ezzat, Ejaz Ahmad, Khairullah, Eid Mohammad

