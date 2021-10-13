KHP vs CEP Dream11 Tips And Prediction National T20 Cup

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's KHP vs CEP at Gaddafi Stadium: In the high-voltage final battle of National T20 Cup 2021, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Central Punjab at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore – October 13. The National T20 Cup KHP vs CEP match will begin at 8 PM IST. Defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won in a convincing manner by wickets against Northern in the first semifinal on Tuesday. They will be aiming to win the title for the second time in a row. Central Punjab, on the other hand, got home comfortably to win by 7 wickets against Sindh in the second semifinal. The bowlers restricted Sindh for just 141 runs and the batters did the rest to give Central Punjab a thumping win. Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, KHP vs CEP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20, Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction – National T20 Cup, KHP vs CEP Dream11 Tips and Prediction, KHP vs CEP Probable XIs National T20 Cup.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – October 13.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

KHP vs CEP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Kamran Akmal, Muhammad Akhlaq

Batters – Sahibzada Farhan (VC), Ahmed Shehzad, Musadiq Ahmed

All-rounders – Iftikhar-Ahmed (C), Qasim Akram, Kamran Ghulam

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Asif-Afridi, Arshad-Iqbal

KHP vs CEP Probable Playing XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Sahibzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Asif Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed (C), Nabi Gul, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Imran, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

Central Punjab: Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal (wk), Hussain Talat, Qasim Akram, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Faizan, Saif Badar, Wahab Riaz (C), Zafar Gohar, Sameen Gul.

KHP vs CEP SQUADS

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP): Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (C/wk), Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ahmed Musaddiq, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Shaheen Afridi, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Khan, Mohammad Haris.

Central Punjab (CEP): Kamran Akmal (wk), Babar Azam (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood, Ehsan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik.

