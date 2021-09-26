KHP vs CEP Dream11 Tips And Prediction National T20 Cup

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's KHP vs CEP at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2021, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Central Punjab in the match no. 8 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – September 26. The National T20 Cup KHP vs CEP match will begin at 8 PM IST. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got off to an impressive start in this competition as they defeated Central Punjab and Southern Punjab by 36 runs and 7 wickets respectively. They are currently at the top of the table with 4 points. On the other hand – Central Punjab made an impressive comeback after losing out their opening game against Khyber. They sealed a 2-wicket victory against Balochistan. Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, KHP vs CEP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20, Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction – National T20 Cup, KHP vs CEP Dream11 Tips and Prediction, KHP vs CEP Probable XIs National T20 Cup.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – September 26.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

KHP vs CEP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Akhlaq

Batters – Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan

All-rounders – Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali (VC), Shaheen Afridi

KHP vs CEP Probable Playing XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (C/wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Shaheen Afridi.

Central Punjab: Kamran Akmal (wk), Babar Azam (C), Ahmed Shahzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood.

KHP vs CEP SQUADS

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP): Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (C/wk), Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ahmed Musaddiq, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Shaheen Afridi, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Khan, Mohammad Haris.

Central Punjab (CEP): Kamran Akmal (wk), Babar Azam (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood, Ehsan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik.

