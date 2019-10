Dream11 Prediction and Tips

KHP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Semi-Final, Pakistan T20 League National T20 Cup 2019 Between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern. Also Check Northern Dream 11 Team Player List, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

KHP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Mohammad Nawaz (captain), Fakhar Zaman (vice-captain), Sohail Akthar, Mohammad Rizwan, Umar Amin, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Musa Khan

KHP vs NOR Predicted 11

Northern: Umar Amin, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Akhtar, Imad Wasim (captain), Rohail Nazir (wk), Mohammad Amir, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wk), Ifthikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Zohaib Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Usman Khan Shinwari, Imran Khan Jr, Irfanullah Shah, Musadiq Ahmed

SQUADS:

