Dream11 Team Prediction

KHP vs SOP Pakistan One Day Cup 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab at Karachi at 10:00 AM IST January 16 Saturday:

TOSS: The Pakistan One Day Cup 2020-21 toss between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab will take place at 9.30 AM IST – January 16.

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Karachi

KHP vs SOP My Dream11 Team

Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Asad Shafiq, Sharjeel Khan, Awais Zia, Anwar Ali, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umadi Asif, Taj Wali, Shahnawaz Dahani and Mir Hamza.

Probable XI

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Usman Shinwari.

Southern Punjab

Sohaib Maqsood (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Aamer Yamin, Aaron Summers, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Muhammad Imran, Saif Badar, Umar Siddiq Khan, Waqar Hussain and Zeeshan Ashraf.

SQUADS

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musadiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Usman Shinwari.

Southern Punjab

Sohaib Maqsood (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Aamer Yamin, Aaron Summers, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Muhammad Imran, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Umar Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Waqar Hussain, Zahid Mahmood, Zain Abbas and Zeeshan Ashraf.

