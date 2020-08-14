Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kandahar Province vs Faryab Province Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's KHR vs FYB at Mis Ainak Cricket Ground: The Group B matches get underway from today with Kandahar Province taking on Faryab Province and Nangarhar Province facing Maidan Wardak Province. Two Group A matches were played on the Thursday with Khost Province and Kabul Province registering victories to occupy the top-two spots in the group A points tally respectively.

Khost won by nine wickets after skittling Helmand Province for a mere 57 runs. On the other hand, Kabul had to sweat a bit even after stopping their opponents Balkh Province for 105-all out. They lost five wickets before overhauling the target, finishing on 110/5. Both Khost and Balkh have two points each and are only separated by net run-rate.

TOSS – The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 match toss between Kandahar Province and Faryab Province will take place at 9:30 AM (IST).

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Mis Ainak Cricket Ground.

KHR vs FYB My Dream11 Team

Bilal (captain), Zuhaib (vice-captain), Murad Ali, Abdul Malik, Zahid Zakhel, Hidayatullah, Mohammad Alam, Abdullah Tarakhel, Abdul Basit, Fazal Haq, Abdul Baqi

KHR vs FYB Squads

Kandahar Province: Mohammad Ibrahim, Ainuddin Kakar, Abdul Malik, Abdul Raziq, Bilal Ahmad, Abdul Aziz, Waqarullah Ishaq, Wasiqullah, Najibullah, Ahmad Zahir, Naseebullah Sherdali, Siddiqullah Bawari, Khayal Mohammad, Abdul Baqi, Abdullah Agha, Mohammad Alam, Abdullah Tarakhel

Faryab Province: Juma Gul, Zuhaib, Munir Kakar, Murad Ali, Hayatullah, Saleem Safi, Ibrahim Safi, Nemat, Rustam, Eid Mohammad, Khairullah, Zahid Zakhel, Hidayatullah, Abdul Basit, Bilal, Fazal Haq, Ezzat, Ejaz Ahmad, Abdul Hadi

