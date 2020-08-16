Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kandahar Province vs Maidan Wardak Province Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's KHR vs MWK at Khost Cricket Ground: In another exciting encounter of Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 on super Sunday, Kandahar Province will take on Maidan Wardak at the Khost Cricket Ground – August 16 in India. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 KHR vs MWK match will commence at 10 AM IST. This is the second game that both these teams are playing after both of them had a disappointing start to their campaigns. Kandahar Province would have felt that they bowled well in the first game when they restricted their opposition to just 221 in the first inning however their batting was just not up to the mark and could only manage 201 runs. On the other hand, Maidan Wardak lost their previous game too against the Nangarhar Province. Chasing a big total of 271, Maidan Wardak only managed to score 186 runs.

TOSS – The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 match toss between Kandahar Province and Maidan Wardak Province will take place at 9.30 AM (IST).

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Ground.

KHR vs MWK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- M Sardar, A Zahir

Batsmen- Sediquallah Atai (VC), W Akram, A Razaq

All-Rounders- W Ishaq, Mohammadullah, K Mohammad

Bowlers- Najibullah Zadran (C), N Qureshi, N Malikzai

KHR vs MWK Probable Playing XIs

Kandahar Province: Munir Kakar (wk), Abdul Malik I, Abdul Baqi, Mohammad Alam, Abdullah Tarakhel, Bilal Ahmad, Naseebullah Sherdali, Waqarullah Ishaq, Mohammad Ibrahim II, Najibullah, Abdullah Agha.

Maidan Wardak Province: Mirwais Zazai (wk), Siddiq Farhad, Islam Zazi, Wasim- Akram, Mohammadullah II, Waqar Salamkhel, Zia-ul-Haq Parwani, Sabir Bahrami, Irfanullah, Baryal, Mohammad- Hafeez.

KHR vs MWK Squads

Kandahar Province (KHR): Munir Kakar, Ainuddin Kakar, Ahmad Zahir, Siddiqullah Bawari, Abdul Raziq, Bilal Ahmad, Abdul Aziz, Abdul Malik I, Naseebullah Sherdali, Waqarullah Ishaq, Wasiqullah, Khayal Mohammad, Abdul Baqi, Mohammad Alam, Abdullah Tarakhel, Mohammad Ibrahim II, Najibullah, Abdullah Agha.

Maidan Wardak Province (MWK): Mohammad Sardar, Mirwais Zazai, Siddiq Farhad, Islam Zazi, Faisal, Wasim- Akram, Sadiq Atal, Mohammadullah II, Waqar Salamkhel, Zia-ul-Haq Parwani, Sabir Bahrami, Haroon, Irfanullah, Baryal, Mohammad- Hafeez, Nasrat Qureshi, Noorulhaq Malikzai, Maiwand.

