KHT vs FBA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh Premier League 2022

Time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue:Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, Bangladesh

KHT vs FBA Dream11 Team

Mushfiqur Rahim, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain-Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Thisara Perera, Shakib Al Hasan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jacob Lintott

Captain: Chris Gayle Vice-Captain: Andre Fletcher

KHT vs FBA Probable Playing XIs

Khulna Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Farhad Reza, Sharifullah, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Fortune Barishal: Najmul Hussain Shanto, Chris Gayle, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (wk), Irfan Sukkur, Ziaur Rahman, Jake Lintott, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam