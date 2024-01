Home

Sports

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders, Playing 11s At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 1:30 PM IST, January 26, Friday

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders, Playing 11s At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 1:30 PM IST, January 26, Friday

Here is the Bangladesh Premier League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KHT vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, KHT vs RAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KHT vs RAN Playing 11s Bangladesh Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bangladesh Premier League.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League Fantasy Hints: Here is the Bangladesh Premier League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KHT vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, KHT vs RAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KHT vs RAN Playing 11s Bangladesh Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bangladesh Premier League. KHT vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders, Playing 11s At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 1:30 PM IST, January 26, Friday.

Trending Now

TOSS – The Bangladesh Premier League match toss between Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders will take place at 1 PM IST.

You may like to read

Time – January 26, Tuesday, 1.30 PM IST.

Venue- Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Nurul Hasan, Shai Hope

Batters: Ewin Lewis, Babar Azam(vc)

All-rounders: Mahedi Hasan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai(c)

Bowlers: Oshane Thomas, Nasum Ahmed, Nahidul Islam.

KHT vs RAN Probable Playing XIs

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque Enam (C), Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Shai Hope (wk), Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mukidul Islam, Faheem Ashraf, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Oshane Thomas

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Babar Azam, Brandon King, Nurul Hasan (wk), Shamim Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Mahedi Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad.

Squads

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque (c), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman, Faheem Ashraf, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Oshane Thomas, Akbar Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Parvez Hossain Emon, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Kasun Rajitha, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rubel Hossain

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Babar Azam, Brandon King, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Nabi, Mahedi Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Ripon Mondol, Shakib Al Hasan, Salman Irshad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Michael Rippon, Matheesha Pathirana, Abu Hider Rony, Fazle Mahmud, Ashiqur Zaman, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.