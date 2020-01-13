Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Khulna Tigers vs Rajshahi Royals Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s BPL Qualifier 1 KHT vs RAR in Dhaka: In the Qualifier 1 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Khulna Tigers will take on Rajshahi Royals at the Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on Monday. After finishing the group stages on the top of the points table, Khulna Tigers will begin as favourites to win the contest versus Rajshahi Royals. Tigers have all their bases covered and their players are also consistently producing consistent performances in the T20 competition. With the likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw and Mushfiqur Rahim in their squad, Tigers are just one win away from cementing their place in the finals of BPL 2019-20.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi Royals strength lies in their in-form top order which has been consistently piling up big runs in the tournament to put pressure on their opponents. Led by dynamic and powerful Andre Russell, Royals will need to put up a better show with the ball if they want to qualify for the summit clash of the T20 extravaganza. After beating Chattogram Challengers in their last league game, Royals would be eager to continue with the same momentum in the crucial encounter against Tigers.

BPL Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals will take place at 5.30 PM (IST).

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Liton Das

Batters – Rilee Rossouw, Afif Hossain (C), Shoaib Malik, Najibullah Zadran

All-Rounders – Robbie Frylinck (VC), Andre Russell

Bowlers – Shafiul Islam, Farhad Reza, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mohammad Amir

KHT vs RAR Probable Playing XIs

Khulna Tigers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim (C/wk), Najibullah Zadran, Shamsur Rahman, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Aliss Islam.

Rajshahi Royals: Liton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell (C), Ravi Bopara, Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mohammad Irfan, Abu Jayed.

KHT vs RAR SQUADS

Khulna Tigers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk/C), Shamsur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Shahidul Islam, Saif Hassan, Robiul Haque, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam.

Rajshahi Royals: Liton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell (C), Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Irfan, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi.

