KHT vs SYL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh Premier League 2022

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh Premier League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s KHT vs SYL at Sylhet:

Here is the Bangladesh Premier League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and KHT vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction, KHT vs SYL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, KHT vs SYL Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction -Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20.

TOSS: The Bangladesh Premier League – T20 match toss between Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers will take place at 04:30 PM IST – February 07

Time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Team

Mohammad Mithun, Andre Fletcher (c), Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Lendl Simmons, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera (vc), Nazmul Islam, Nabil Samad, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Khaled Ahmed

Captain: Andre Fletcher Vice Captain: Thisara Perera

KHT vs SYL Probable Playing XIs

Khulna Tigers: Soumya Sarkar, Andre Fletcher, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khaled Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nabil Samad

Sylhet Sunrisers: Anamul Haque (wk), Lendl Simmons, Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Nadif Chowdhury, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Shiraz Ahmed, Jubair Hossain, Nazmul Islam