KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 42: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers, 6:30 PM IST

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 42: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers, 6:30 PM IST: Anamul Haque-led Khulna Tigers are set to take on Mohammad Mithun’s Sylhet Strikers in match 42 on the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, on February 23. This game is important for both teams to make it into the playoffs.

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: A Haque, Shai Hope, M Mithun

Batters: Evin Lewis, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Benny Howell, Wayne Parnell, Jason Holder, A Hossain

Bowler: S Islam

KHT vs SYL Probable Playing XIs

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque (c), Evin Lewis, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shai Hope (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Jason Holder, Wayne Parnell, Mukidul Islam, Arif Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

Sylhet Strikers: Kennar Lewis, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun (c & wk), Ariful Haque, Samit Patel, Benny Howell, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Yasir Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Sunzamul Islam

Squads

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque(c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Shai Hope(w), Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Jason Holder, Wayne Parnell, Nasum Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Arif Ahmed, Nahidul Islam, Oshane Thomas, Habibur Rahman, Akbar Ali, Sumon Khan, Nahid Rana, Rubel Hossain, Habibur Rahman Sohan

Sylhet Strikers: Kennar Lewis, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Mithun(w/c), Benny Howell, Ariful Haque, Samit Patel, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shafiqul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Harry Tector, Richard Ngarava, Nayeem Hasan, George Scrimshaw, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Dushan Hemantha, Jawad Mohammad, Salman Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shamsur Rahman

