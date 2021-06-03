KHTC vs MTV Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Kiel

1.Kieler HTC vs MTV Stallions Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Kiel- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KHTC vs MTV at Kiel Cricket Ground: In match no. 13 of the ECS T10 Kiel tournament, MTV Stallions will take on 1.Kieler HTC at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Kiel KHTC vs MTV match will start at 12:30 PM IST – June 3. 1.Kieler HTC have won three out of their four matches and are currently second in Group A points table. They defeated First Contact by 40 runs in their last game and will want to move up the ECS T10 Kiel standings. On the other hand, MTV Stallions are yet to lose a game in the ECS T10 Kiel, winning six in six. They beat Moorburger TSV by eight runs in their last match and are comfortably sitting atop Group A. Here is the ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KHTC vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction, KHTC vs MTV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, KHTC vs MTV Probable XIs ECS T10 Kiel, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – 1.Kieler HTC vs MTV Stallions, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Kiel. Also Read - LOR vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dhaka T20: Captain, Vice-captain - Legends of Rupganj vs Brothers Union, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 13 From Sher-e-Bangla Stadium at 8:30 AM IST June 3 Thursday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Kiel toss between MTV Stallions and 1.Kieler HTC will take place at 12 PM IST – June 3. Also Read - GG vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10 Match 9: Captain, Vice-captain - Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors, Today's Playing 11s, Team News From National Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST June 2 Wednesday

Time: 12:30 PM IST. Also Read - CP vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10 Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain - Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers, Today's Playing 11s, Team News From National Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST June 2 Wednesday

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground.

KHTC vs MTV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Sachin Mandy

Batsmen – Basit Orya – Captain, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Naqibulah Mulakhil, SurajLal Putta-Motilal

All-rounders – Madura Chaminda Ambagahage – Vice-captain, Gaurav Singh-Rathore

Bowlers – Ujwal Gadiraju, Prakash Singh, Adil Safder

KHTC vs MTV Probable Playing XIs

1.Kieler HTC: Azeem Azam – C, Abdul Mateen Faizi, Adil Safder, Adnan Nooruddin – WK, Atif Latif, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Danish Zahid, Madura Ambagahage, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Sadeeq Shinwari, Shiraz Shah.

MTV Stallions: Gaurav Rathore (C), Suraj Mothilal, Basit Orya, Sachin Mandy (WK), Sasanka Sanka, Brijesh Prajapati, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prashanth Potharlanka, Prakash Singh, Asghar Amarkhil, Ujwal Gadiraju.

KHTC vs MTV Squads

1.Kieler HTC: Sadeequllah Shinwari, Abdul Mateen Faizi, Adnan Nooruddin, Abdulrahman Naimzai, Adil Safder, Akbar Piekuszewski, Atif Latif, Azeem Azam – Captain, Bilal Safi, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Danish Zahid, Delawer Omari, Madura Ambagahage, Muneeb Arif, Muqurrab Zaidi, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Ramez Sarway, Saqib Jan, Sardali Nasiri, Shafiullah Rasooli, Shehzad Abbas, Shiraz Shah, Vihang Saoji, Yousuf Ali Khan, Zia Ziaudin and Moiz Asif.

MTV Stallions: Gaurav Singh Rathore – Captain, Prashanth Potharlanka, Ujwal Gadiraju, Iftikhar Yakoob Ali, Basit Orya, Asghar Amarkhil, Azizullah Ahmadi, Bikramjit Singh Sehgal, Brijesh Prajapati, Deepak Tandon, Prakash Singh, Sasanka Sanka, Srinu Tumpara, Suraj Singh, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy (WK) and Thomas McGuinn.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MTV Dream11 Team/ KHTC Dream11 Team/ MTV Stallions Dream11 Team Prediction/ 1.Kieler HTC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Kiel/ Online Cricket Tips and more.