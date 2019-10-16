Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh Match No. 7 Pakistan T20 Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match KHP vs SIN at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: In the match no. 7 of Pakistan T20 Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be squaring off against Sindh at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Wednesday. Pakhtunkhwa will be playing under the leadership of wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. Both the teams boast a couple of notable names in their ranks such as Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Gul, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Shinwari, etc. Also, this is the first season for both the teams in this competition.

Also known as the National T20 Cup, the league was renamed as the Haier T20 Cup in 2014-15 season. The Haier T20 Cup was awarded annually to the league champion at the top of every season. Of the ten competing seasons, Sialkot Stallions are the most dominant team winning the championship half a dozen times.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: The match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh starts at 2 PM (IST).

Toss: 1.30 PM (IST).

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

My Dream11 Team

Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Khurram Manzoor, Abid Ali, Ahsan Ali, Fakhar Zaman (VC), S Shakeel, Anwar Ali, M Mohsin, Mohammad Hasnain (C), Usman Shinwari, M Illyas.

KHP vs SIN Probable Playing 11s:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: M Rizwan (C & Wk), Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Junaid Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Musaddiq Ahmed, Isral Ullah, Mohammad Mohsin, Zohaib Khan, Irfanullah Shah.

Sindh: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Sohail Khan, Anwar Ali, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq (vc), Mohammad Hasnain, Saud Shakeel, Fawad Alam, Omair bin Yousuf, Mir Hamza, Waleed Ahmed.

SQUADS:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: M Rizwan (C & Wk), Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Faran, Junaid Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Musaddiq Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Isral Ullah, Umer Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Zohaib Khan, M Ilyas, Imran Khan Jr, Irfanullah Shah

Sindh: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Anwar Ali, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq (vc), Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Saud Shakeel, Fawad Alam, Kashif Bhatti, Mirza Ahsan Jamil, Omair bin Yousuf, Mir Hamza, Saad Ali, Waleed Ahmed

