Kia Super League 2019 Full Schedule: now that the Women’s Ashes is over, all the top women cricketers around the globe would be in England for the Kia Super League 2019. the tourney promises to be bigger and better. The league commence on 6th August and the summit clash is slated to be played on September 1. It is a three-week extravaganza and a lot of exciting encounters would be on the cards.

Kia Super League 2019 Full Schedule Squads

Southern Vipers Squad: Tammy Beaumont (c), Dani Wyatt, Tash Farrant, Suzie Bates, Stafanie Taylor, Amanda Wellington, Charlie Dean, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Thea Brookes, Marie Kelly, Issy Wong, Fi Morris.

Lancashire Thunder Squad: Kate Cross (c), Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Danielle Collins, Sophia Dunkley, Sune Luus, Tahlia McGrath, Alice Dyson, Sophie Eccelstone, Ria Fackrell, Alex Hartley, Eve Jones, Harmanpreet Kaur, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld.

Western Storm Squad: Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Smriti Mandhana, Alex Griffiths, Deepti Sharma, Rachael Priest, Ellie Mitchell, Amara Carr, Anya Shrubsole, Sonia Odedra, Freya Davies, Danielle Gibson, Claire Nicholas, Sophie Luff, Naomi Dattani.

Surrey Stars Squad: Natalie Sciver (c), Laura Marsh, Dane van Niekerk, Amy Gordon, Marizanne Kapp, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Lizelle Lee, Sarah Taylor, Aylish Cranstone, Gwenan Davies, Grace Gibbs, Eva Gray, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby.

Loughborough Lightning Squad: Georgia Elwiss (c), Amy Jones, Jenny Gunn, Kirstie Gordon, Abby Freeborn, Lucy Higham, Tara Norris, Alice Monaghan, Kathryn Bryce, Georgia Adams, Sarah Glenn, Jo Gardner, Mignon du Preez, Hayley Matthews, Chamari Atapattu.

Yorkshire Diamonds Squad: Lauren Winfield (c), Katherine Brunt, Alice Davidson-Richards, Katie George, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Georgia Davies, Helen Fenby, Cordelia Griffiths, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Alyssa Healy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Leigh Kasperek.

Fixtures

Tuesday, August 6:

Lancashire Thunder vs Southern Vipers (Liverpool)

Loughborough Lightning vs Western Storm (Loughborough)

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Surrey Stars (Emerald Headingley)

Thursday, August 8:

Loughborough Lightning vs Southern Vipers (Loughborough)

Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunder (Guildford)

Saturday, August 10:

Western Storm vs Lancashire Thunder (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Sunday, August 11:

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Loughborough Lightning (Emerald Headingley)

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm (Ageas Bowl)

Monday, August 12:

Surrey Stars vs Southern Vipers (Kia Oval)

Tuesday, August 13:

Lancashire Thunder vs Yorkshire Diamonds (Liverpool)

Western Storm vs Loughborough Lightning (The Brightside Ground, Bristol)

Thursday, August 15:

Surrey Stars vs Loughborough Lightning (Guildford)

Southern Vipers vs Lancashire Thunder (The 1st Central County Ground)

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Western Storm (York)

Sunday, August 18:

Lancashire Thunder vs Western Storm (TBC)

Southern Vipers vs Surrey Stars (Arundel)

Loughborough Lightning vs Yorkshire Diamonds (Loughborough)

Tuesday, August 20:

Surrey Stars vs Yorkshire Diamonds (Guildford)

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers (The Brightside Ground, Bristol)

Lancashire Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning (Emirates Old Trafford)

Wednesday, August 21:

Southern Vipers vs Yorkshire Diamonds (Ageas Bowl)

Western Storm vs Surrey Stars (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Friday, August 23:

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Lancashire Thunder (Scarborough)

Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars (Loughborough)

Sunday, August 25:

Loughborough Lightning vs Lancashire Thunder (Trent Bridge)

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Southern Vipers (York)

Surrey Stars vs Western Storm (Guildford)

Wednesday, August 28:

Lancashire Thunder vs Surrey Stars (TBC)

Western Storm vs Yorkshire Diamonds (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Southern Vipers vs Loughborough Lightning (Ageas Bowl)

Sunday, September 1:

TBC vs TBC, Semi-Final (County Ground, Hove)

Final – 1st vs Semi-final winner (The 1st Central County Ground)

Broadcast Details:

The following games of the Kia Super League 2019 will be live on Sky Sports:

Yorkshire Diamonds v Surrey Stars – 6 August

Western Storm v Lancashire Thunder – 10 August

Surrey Stars v Southern Vipers – 12 August

Western Storm v Loughborough Lightning – 13 August

Lancashire Thunder v Loughborough Lightning – 20 August

Southern Vipers v Yorkshire Diamonds – 21 August

Final Day – 1 September