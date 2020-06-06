Dream11 Team Prediction

KIA vs DOB Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's KIA Tigers vs Doosan Bears Match at 10:30 AM IST June 6 Saturday:

The Korean Baseball League 2020 was originally scheduled to get underway from April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed and all 10 of their exhibition games were cancelled. The season finally got underway from May 5. 10 teams are part of this season including NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Doosan Bears, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers, KT Wiz and Samsung Lions

My Dream11 Team

Outfielders- P Tucker, C Hyung Woo (c), K In tae, K Ho r

Infielders- K Sun bin, H Kyoung min, J Fernandez (vc)

Pitcher- I Ki Young

Catcher- P Se hyuk

Team Prediction

KIA Tigers (Expected Playing Lineup)- Park Chan-Ho, Choi Hyoung-Woo, Na Ji-Wan, Lee Woo Sung, Kim Sun-Bin, Han Seung-Taek, Choi Won-Joon, Jang Yeon-Seok, Preston Tucker

Doosan Bears (Expected Playing Lineup)- Kim Jae-Hwan, Park Kun-Woo, Heo Kyoung Min, Jose Miguel-Fernandez, Jung Soo-Bin, Kim Jae-Hwan, Oh Jae-il, Park Se-Hyuk, Ryu Ji Hyeok

