KIA vs KTW Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction KIA vs KTW Korean Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match KIA Tigers vs KT Wiz May 26, Monday: The Korean Baseball League 2020 was originally scheduled to get underway from April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed and all 10 of their exhibition games were cancelled. The season finally got underway from May 5. 10 teams are part of this season including NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Doosan Bears, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers, KT Wiz and Samsung Lions Also Read - GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at 10 PM IST

KIA vs KTWMy Dream11 Team

P Tuckers (captain), C Hyung-woo, K Baek-ho, J Yong-ho, K Sun-bin, K Min-gook, D Gagnon (vice-captain), H Seung-taek Also Read - LSH vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex at 8 PM IST

KIA vs KTW Squads

Kia Tigers: Yoo Jae-shin, Preston Tucker, Na Ji-wan, Moon Sun-jae, Lee Woo-sung, Lee Jin-young, Choi Hyung-woo, Oh Seon-woo, Lee Chang-jin, Jang Yeong-seok, Na Joo-hwan, Yoo Min-sang, Park Chan-ho Sr, Ko Jang-hyuk, Kim Sun-bin, Hwang Yoon-ho, Choi Won-joon, Choi Jung-min, Choi Jeong-yong, Hwang Dae-in, Kim Gyu-seong, Im Ki-jun, Lee Min-woo, Lee Joon-young, Ko Young-chang, Kim Ki-hoon, Jeon Sang-hyun, Im Ki-young, Hong Gun-hee, Ha Joon-young, Kim Hyun-joon, Drew Gagnon, Byun Si-won, Kim Hyun-soo, Yang Hyun-jong, Park Joon-pyo, Park Jin-tae, Moon Kyung-chan, Aaron Brooks, Kim Myung-chan, Lee Jeong-hoon, Han Seung-taek, Baek Yong-hwan Also Read - SPB vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex at 10 PM IST

Kt Wiz: Mel Rojas Jr, Kim Min-hyeok, Kang Baek-ho, Bae Jeong-dae, Jo Yong-ho, Yoo Han-joon, Song Min-seop, Park Kyung-soo, Sim Woo-jun, Park Seung-wook, Oh Tae-gon, Moon Sang-cheol, Kim Sung-hoon Sr, Kim Byung-hee, Kang Min-gook, Hwang Jae-gyun, Son Dong-hyun, Lee Sun-woo, Lee Dae-eun, Lee Sang-hwa, Kim Min, Kim Jae-yoon, Kim Min-soo, Jung Sung-gon, Ju Kwon, Jeon Yoo-soo, Ha Joon-ho, Odrisamer Despaigne, William Cuevas, Bae Je-seong, So Hyeong-jun, Ryu Hee-woon, Park Se-Jin, Kim Sung-hoon, Ahn Seung-han, Lee Joon-soo, Jang Sung-woo, Kang Hyeon-woo, Hur Do-hwan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KIA Dream11 Team/ KTW Dream11 Team/ KIA Tigers Dream11 Team/ SK Wyverns Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.