New Delhi: From being at the pinnacle of global rankings to hitting nadir by failing to qualify for the Olympics, K Srikanth has seen it all in a matter of four years. So, it was hardly a surprise that the seasoned shuttler's celebrations seemed muted after the history-making world championships silver. He is not the one to celebrate comebacks.

Instead, Srikanth displayed the equanimity that has helped him stay afloat during his struggle with fitness and form.

It was India's first ever silver medal in men's singles at the prestigious tournament but there were no fist-pumps or "dream come true" quotes. All he could gather was "this is something I really worked hard for, and I am really happy to be here today."

Chief coach Pullela Gopichand understood what the 28-year-old was going through and was glad that he did not get swayed by the success that has followed months of toiling and heartbreak, the biggest one being the Olympic miss.

“I am happy with the way he reacted, he celebrated this win after the end of his career, now it’s time to tie his head down and look for consistency. It is good to be on the positive side ahead of a big year,” an impressed Gopichand told PTI.

He was hailed as the next big thing when he shocked five-time world and two-time Olympic champion, Lin Dan in the final of China Open Super Series Premier event, a performance that also held out promise of a medal at the Rio Olympics.

But Srikanth faltered at the quarters at Rio after Lin Dan avenged his loss at the biggest stage.

However, the Indian soon returned to stun the badminton world by claiming four super series title in five finals in 2017, a feat achieved only by the likes of Lee Chong Wei, Lin Dan and Chen Long in a calendar year.

He stayed committed to the process and while he was beating the top guys once in a while, Srikanth lacked consistency due to injuries. A series of quarterfinal and semifinal finishes kept him afloat but he needed a title win, a taste of what it feels to stand at the podium again.

The COVID-19 pandemic first seemed like a blessing in disguise as he could get back to his best shape but then the second wave hit, leading to cancellation of three Olympic qualifiers and his hopes of making it to the Tokyo Olympics evaporated.

When the international circuit resumed, Srikanth once again looked for that one win which could reinstate his confidence. There will be a lot at stake in 2022 and he can’t wait make his comeback story a bit more enchanting.

“I’ll just try and continue to work hard, it’s a process. Lot of tournaments next year with Asian Games, CWG, another Worlds. Big year… will try and learn from this experience and work on it.”