ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was rightfully heartbroken after the loss in the World Cup 2019 Finals. Neesham seemed to be devastated as he spoke about sport and what results do. It was heartbreaking for his fans to see him shattered as he took to Twitter to express himself. In a series of tweets after loss, he congratulated England for the win as he also advised kids not to take up a sport. In his first tweet, he mentioned how he would like to forget the last 30 minutes of the encounter. “That hurts. Hopefully there’s a day or two over the next decade where I don’t think about that last half hour. Congratulations @ECB_cricket , well deserved.”

In his next tweet, he goes on to thank the fans who came in to support the Blackcaps. “Thank you to all the supporters that came out today. We could hear you the whole way. Sorry we couldn’t deliver what you so badly wanted,” read his second tweet.

He then nailed his last tweet where he advised kids not to take up sports. “Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy,” read the post.

“We thought runs on the board would be a good option – we would have liked 10-20 more. But in a World Cup final this was a competitive total. The bowlers really put the batsmen under pressure on a tough surface. Both the teams showed a lot of fight. It had to go down to the last ball, and then the last ball of the next little match, but a great match all round,” said Kane after the loss.