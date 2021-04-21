With experience, Kieron Pollard has tremendous match-awareness and he gave a glimpse of that when he stopped in his run-up and looked at Shikhar Dhawan and warned him of being mankaded if he tries to leave the crease early. pollard did that when the game was slipping out of the MI grasp. Over the years, Pollard – who is a key member of the Mumbai outfit – has been a matured cricketer and a fierce competitor. He issued a warning to the well-set Dhawan but did nothing further. Also Read - IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH Match 14 in Chennai, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Toss Time, Squads For Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

A couple of days back, footage of Dwayne Bravo surfaced on the internet where he could be seen backing too far outside the crease. The move was criticised by plaudits.

Fans would not forget the image of Ravichandran Ashwin mankading Jos Buttler. It drew massive reactions from across the globe. Mankading remains an interesting and debatable topic in cricket to date.

As per playing conditions of the IPL and the laws of cricket, there is no need to warn the batsman for this type of dismissal. Here’s what the relevant law and playing condition says: