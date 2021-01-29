Kieron Pollard is alive and kicking! News of the death of the West Indies cricketer spread like wildfire on YouTube after a fake video emerged on the video platform. The Youtube videos claimed that Pollard met with a car accident and that led to his death. In fact, Pollard is in Abu Dhabi for the ongoing T10 League. The hoax sent the social space into a frenzy as most users fell for it and soon the news went viral. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Trolls Himself With Spiderman Viral Meme Ahead of India vs England Series | POST

Fans soon realised that it was a fake piece of news and should not be taken seriously. The videos uploaded on YouTube are completely baseless and hold no truth. Also Read - UP Man Hacks Social Media Accounts of 400 Girls & Blackmails Them For Money, Says 'Learnt From YouTube'

Shocked to hear the fake new spreading around regarding the demise of #Pollard ! Also Read - No Ranji Trophy in 2021, Vijay Hazare Could Get Preference: Report Guys he’s alive and healthy and is playing the t10 series!! Near heart attack to me in shock, btw!!🤣🙄 — Backing the Truth (@VSUnofficial) January 28, 2021

Fake news of #Pollard accident , he is fit and fine — sathishgowda (@ImSathisha) January 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the West Indies all-rounder is representing the Pune Devils in the Abu Dhabi T20 League where his side has got their campaign off to a poor start. Pollard is also not in the best of form. The Devils will look to bounce back in their next game and get their campaign started.

The West Indian is also a key member of the Mumbai Indians. He has been of the franchise since its inception. Pollard would be expected to play a big role in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

The IPL mini-auction is scheduled to take place next month on February 18 in Chennai.