Kieron Pollard LEAVES PSL to Attend Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding in Jamnagar; Watch Viral VIDEO

Pollard, who is a integral part of the Mumbai Indians franchise, ensured he is present at Anant's wedding in what can be labelled as a heartwarming gesture.

Kieron Pollard (Image: X)

Mumbai: Kieron Pollard, who is part of the Karachi Kings outfit in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), left the tournament in-between to attend Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding in Jamnagar. Pollard, who is a integral part of the Mumbai Indians franchise, ensured he is present at Anant’s wedding in what can be labelled as a heartwarming gesture. Pollard left the Karachi Kings camp on Friday to head to India. Pollard is a very important member of the Karachi Kings side. He is the leading run-getter of the franchise. Pollard has 196 runs at an average of 98 and a staggering strike-rate of 160+.

Several pictures of Pollard arriving in Jamnagar is doing the rounds on social space.

