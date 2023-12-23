Home

Sports

Kieron Pollard Likely To Don England Jersey In T20 World Cup 2024 In USA, West Indies: Report

Kieron Pollard Likely To Don England Jersey In T20 World Cup 2024 In USA, West Indies: Report

The hard-hitting West Indies all-rounder retired from international cricket in 2022.

Kieron Pollard retired from international cricket in 2022. (Image: X)

London: Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is likely to be roped in as a consultant to the England cricket team for the T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies, according to reports. The T20 World Cup next year will be taking place from June 4 to 30. The Jos Buttler-led side are the defending champions and had brought in former Australian batter Mike Hussey when they won the title in 2022 in Australia.

Trending Now

“Pollard, who is 36 and remains an active player, has enjoyed an extraordinary T20 career, winning five Indian Premier League titles and the 2012 T20 World Cup,” a report in The Telegraph stated. “He is the most experienced player in T20 history, playing 637 matches in the format and is renowned as one of the shrewdest thinkers in the game.”

You may like to read

“Pollard also brings intimate knowledge of conditions in West Indies. The Trinidadian will help England to assess the pitches in the T20 World Cup, which begins on June 4,” it added. The development came to light after Pollard was seen in England team hotel in Trinidad during the visitor’s final two matches against West Indies. However, England lost the series 2-3 in the five-game series.

In fact, Pollard also shares a great camaraderie with Buttler as both shared the same dressing room at Somerset in 2010-11. They were also together at Mumbai Indians in 2016-17 in the Indian Premier League. Pollard, who won five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians, is now the batting coach of the franchise. Notably, Pollard is still playing in some franchise leagues globally.

“Pollard’s involvement with England is initially expected to be just for the T20 World Cup. But if the partnership proves fruitful, he might yet be enlisted to work with the side again in the future,” the report added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.